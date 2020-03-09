Most read
Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the U.S.
- Total cases: 423
- Total deaths: 19
- States reporting cases: 35 (includes District of Columbia)
* Data include both confirmed and presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 reported to CDC or tested at CDC since January 21, 2020, with the exception of testing results for persons repatriated to the United States from Wuhan, China and Japan. State and local public health departments are now testing and publicly reporting their cases. In the event of a discrepancy between CDC cases and cases reported by state and local public health officials, data reported by states should be considered the most up to date.COVID-19: Cases in the United States Reported to CDC*†‡
|Travel-related
|72
|Person-to-person spread
|29
|Under Investigation
|322
|Total cases
|423
* Data include both confirmed and presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 reported to CDC or tested at CDC since January 21, 2020, with the exception of testing results for persons repatriated to the United States from Wuhan, China and Japan. State and local public health departments are now testing and publicly reporting their cases. In the event of a discrepancy between CDC cases and cases reported by state and local public health officials, data reported by states should be considered the most up to date.
† CDC is no longer reporting the number of persons under investigation (PUIs) that have been tested, as well as PUIs that have tested negative. Now that states are testing and reporting their own results, CDC’s numbers are not representative of all testing being done nationwide.
‡ As of March 8, 2020 1,707 patients had been tested at CDC. This does not include testing being done at state and local public health laboratories, which began this week.
