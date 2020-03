Starting Friday on the Big Screen

HUNT

welve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don't know where they are, or how they got there. They don't know they've been chosen... for a very specific purpose ... The Hunt.In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, a bunch of elites gathers for the very first time at a remote Manor House to hunt humans for sport. But the elites' master plan is about to be derailed because one of the hunted, Crystal, knows The Hunters' game better than they do. She turns the tables on the killers, picking them off, one by one, as she makes her way toward the mysterious woman at the center of it all.

I STILL BELIEVE

From the makers of I CAN ONLY IMAGINE comes the true life story of Christian music mega star Jeremy Camp and his remarkable journey of love and loss that proves there is always hope in midst of tragedy and that faith tested is the only faith worth sharing.





HUNTINGTON

MARQUEE

PULLMAN SQUARE 16

I STILL BELIEVE PG

BLOODSHOT PG-13

THE HUNT R

Drama1 hr. 55 min.Melissa Roxburgh, Britt Robertson, K.J. ApaJon Erwin, Andrew ErwinAction/Adventure, SciFi/Fantasy1 hr. 49 min.Vin Diesel, Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, Guy PearceDavid S. F. WilsonAction/Adventure1 hr. 29 min.Ike Barinholtz, Betty Gilpin, Emma Roberts, Hilary SwankCraig Zobel

CHARLESTON WV

MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE

BLOODSHOT PG-13

THE HUNT R

I STILL BELIEVE PG

ONWARD PG

THE WAY BACK R

THE INVISIBLE MAN R

THE CALL OF THE WILD PG

EMMA. PG

Action/Adventure, SciFi/Fantasy1 hr. 49 min.Vin Diesel, Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, Guy PearceDavid S. F. WilsonAction/Adventure1 hr. 29 min.Ike Barinholtz, Betty Gilpin, Emma Roberts, Hilary SwankCraig ZobelDrama1 hr. 55 min.Melissa Roxburgh, Britt Robertson, K.J. ApaJon Erwin, Andrew ErwinAnimation1 hr. 49 min.Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia SpencerDan ScanlonDrama1 hr. 48 min.Ben Affleck, Janina Gavankar, Rachael Carpani, Lukas Gage, Hayes MacArthurGavin O'ConnorSuspense/Thriller, Horror2 hr. 05 min.Elisabeth Moss, Storm Reid, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Aldis Hodge, Harriet DyerLeigh WhannellDrama1 hr. 45 min.Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Karen Gillan, Cara Gee, Omar SyChris SandersComedy/Drama2 hr. 04 min.Anya Taylor-Joy, Bill Nighy, Mia Goth, Callum Turner, Miranda Hart, Josh O’Connor, Callum Turner, Rupert Graves, Gemma WhelanAutumn de Wilde

THE INVISIBLE MAN R

THE CALL OF THE WILD PG

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG PG

Suspense/Thriller, Horror2 hr. 05 min.Elisabeth Moss, Storm Reid, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Aldis Hodge, Harriet DyerLeigh WhannellDrama1 hr. 45 min.Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Karen Gillan, Cara Gee, Omar SyChris SandersAnimation, Family, Action/Adventure1 hr. 40 min.James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Jim Carrey, Neal McDonough, Adam PallyJeff Fowler