Marshall to present concert featuring Brass Band of the Tri-State

 Tuesday, March 10, 2020 - 20:43

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University School of Music will present a concert by the Brass Band of the Tri-State at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, in Smith Recital Hall on the Huntington campus. The band was established 25 years ago and consists of community members and students. They perform a variety of music, ranging from classical and contemporary to popular, with the instrumentation of the traditional British brass band.

 

The musicians will present a concert of English musicThe event is free and open to the public, with sponsorship from the School of Music in the College of Arts and Media.

