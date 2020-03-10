Marshall to present concert featuring Brass Band of the Tri-State

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University School of Music will present a concert by the Brass Band of the Tri-State at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, in Smith Recital Hall on the Huntington campus. The band was established 25 years ago and consists of community members and students. They perform a variety of music, ranging from classical and contemporary to popular, with the instrumentation of the traditional British brass band.