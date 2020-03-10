Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau Wins Three ADDYs during West Virginia American Advertising Awards

Huntington, W.Va. — ​The Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau took home three ADDYs from the American Advertising Federation-West Virginia Chapter’s American Advertising Awards in Charleston on February 20. The ceremony honored work from 2019.

The CVB won a Gold ADDY in the “Magazine Advertising Campaign” category for their Huntington (re)defined campaign, a Gold ADDY in the “Integrated Brand Identity” category for Brand Redesign and a Silver ADDY in the “Black & White/Color/Digitally Enhanced-Campaign” category for Brand Photos.

“This rebranding effort has been a positive force in changing perceptions about the area that we know and love, and the response to it has been nothing short of amazing,” said CVB President, Tyson Compton. “The recognition we receive only renews our passion for what we do. We are proud to serve Cabell and Wayne counties in our tourism efforts."

The Huntington Area CVB partnered with Digital Relativity, a full-service tradigital agency with offices in Fayetteville and Charleston, WV, to create the Huntington (re)defined campaign. Huntington (re)defined focuses on the positive attributes of the region, encouraging locals and visitors to redefine their notions of the city and showcases why Huntington is a premier urban destination in West Virginia. Elements included a new logo, website redesign for visithuntingtonwv.org, a brand standards guide, a brand video, press event, press coverage, rack card, group itinerary piece and print ads.

“This is a win for all involved. We are thankful for our friends at Digital Relativity for all the hard work that they do on our behalf and what we have been able to accomplish together,” said Compton.

The submissions that received Gold ADDYs will be entered to compete in the District 5 American Advertising Awards.

About Huntington Area CVB The Huntington Area CVB is a nonprofit marketing and sales organization whose sole purpose is to take a leadership role in developing the area’s tourism industry and advancing Cabell and Wayne County as a vacation, group tour and meeting destination. For more on the Huntington Area CVB, go to visithuntingtonwv.org.

About the American Advertising Awards The American Advertising Awards is the advertising industry’s largest and most representative competition, attracting nearly 35,000 entries every year in local AAF competitions. The mission of the American Advertising Awards is to recognize and reward the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising. For more information, visit aaf.org.