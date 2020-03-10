Most read
Free joint pain seminar available at Marshall Health
“Joint pain can prevent people from doing what they love – from walking in the park to spending time with grandchildren. Our goal for the event is to help educate individuals on ways to improve joint mobility and alleviate pain,” said Ali Oliashirazi, M.D., orthopaedic surgeon at Marshall Health and chair of the department of orthopaedic surgery at Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
The event will cover topics including non-surgical and surgical joint pain treatment options and Mako robotic-arm assisted technology, which is often used during joint replacement surgery.
“When we say robot, many people think that is who is performing the surgery. However, with Mako, the robotic arm is always under the direction of the surgeon. We use this technology because it allows for more customization and precision during surgery,” Oliashirazi explained.
In addition to Oliashirazi, speakers include board-certified orthopaedic surgeons Drs. Matthew Bullock, Alexander Caughran and Felix Cheung, all from Marshall Orthopaedics. Two patients who have undergone joint replacement surgery will also share about their experiences. Demonstrations of the Mako robotic-arm assisted technology will also be available.
Interested participants are requested to RSVP by calling Lisa Haun at 304-691-1781 or e-mailing hull16@marshall.edu. Refreshments will also be provided.
For more information about services at Marshall Orthopaedics, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital, call 304-691-1262.