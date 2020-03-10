Notice of Independent Living Public Meetings

The West Virginia Statewide Independent Living Council, in cooperation with the West Virginia Centers for Independent Living, is conducting public meetings to receive comments on the draft State Plan for Independent Living for 2021-2023.

Date: Monday, April 20, 2020

Time: Noon

Location: Ohio County Public Library

52 16th St

Wheeling, WV 26003

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Time: Noon

Location: Phil Gainer Center

142 Robert E Lee Ave

Elkins, WV 26241

Date: Thursday, April 23, 2020

Time: Noon

Location: WV Division of Rehabilitation Services

4701 MacCorkle Ave SE

Charleston, WV 25304

The meetings are open and accessible to the public and written or oral comments on the plan may be offered. Please bring your lunch and join us. Written comments should include the commenter’s name, mailing address, organizational affiliation (if relevant), telephone number, and e-mails (if applicable).

Requests for a sign language interpreter, materials in alternate formats, or other accommodations needed for full participation in the meetings must be received one week prior to the meeting by e-mailing kathi.young@wvsilc.org or calling 1-855-855-9743.

Written comments may be submitted by mail or e-mail and should be addressed to:

Public Meeting Comments

WVSILC

PO Box 625 Institute, WV 25112-0625 or: kathi.young@wvsilc.org

The deadline for comments is May 6, 2020.

The draft of the State Plan will be available to review and submit comments on the SILC website at www.wvsilc.org starting April 6, 2020.

To request a copy of the plan, assistance preparing written comments, or for more information, contact kathi.young@wvsilc.org or call 1-855-855-9743.