Notice of Independent Living Public Meetings
Date: Monday, April 20, 2020
Time: Noon
Location: Ohio County Public Library
52 16th St
Wheeling, WV 26003
Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Time: Noon
Location: Phil Gainer Center
142 Robert E Lee Ave
Elkins, WV 26241
Date: Thursday, April 23, 2020
Time: Noon
Location: WV Division of Rehabilitation Services
4701 MacCorkle Ave SE
Charleston, WV 25304
The meetings are open and accessible to the public and written or oral comments on the plan may be offered. Please bring your lunch and join us. Written comments should include the commenter’s name, mailing address, organizational affiliation (if relevant), telephone number, and e-mails (if applicable).
Requests for a sign language interpreter, materials in alternate formats, or other accommodations needed for full participation in the meetings must be received one week prior to the meeting by e-mailing kathi.young@wvsilc.org or calling 1-855-855-9743.
Written comments may be submitted by mail or e-mail and should be addressed to:
Public Meeting Comments
WVSILC
PO Box 625 Institute, WV 25112-0625 or: kathi.young@wvsilc.org
The deadline for comments is May 6, 2020.
The draft of the State Plan will be available to review and submit comments on the SILC website at www.wvsilc.org starting April 6, 2020.
To request a copy of the plan, assistance preparing written comments, or for more information, contact kathi.young@wvsilc.org or call 1-855-855-9743.