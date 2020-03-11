Marshall’s HerdCon cancelled

 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 - 13:36 Updated 7 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Marshall University’s upcoming pop culture convention, HerdCon, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 14, has been cancelled out of an abundance of caution as the number of international and national coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continues to climb.

"After consulting with the university administration and Marshall Health officials, the HerdCon team has decided to cancel the 2020 event,” said Dr. Monica Brooks, associate vice president for libraries and online learning at Marshall. "This was a difficult decision. While we have heavy hearts, the health and safety of our participants is our number one priority. I want to extend a big thank you to the HerdCon team and our guests and volunteers who have participated in the planning of this event." 

HerdCon will return Saturday, March 6, 2021. Vendor registration will be available this summer.

Refunds are being arranged for participating artists, vendors and sponsors. Pre-ordered shirts and merchandise will be shipped to customers. Tickets purchased for the 2020 event will be applied to the March 6, 2021 event. If a refund is preferred, please contact HerdCon@marshall.edu.

Additional information about COVID-19 and the university’s response is available at www.marshall.edu/coronavirus

For information about the university’s Infectious Disease Preparedness plan, e-mail safety@marshall.edu.

