COMMENTARY: Jack Spirko - What We Mean When We Say CoVid-2019 Is ' Like the Flu'
- If you look at the top of this website you will see it is called The Survival Podcast. If you are new around here this is a 12 year old two time winner of the “Podcast of the Year Award” with almost a quarter million daily listeners. I teach and have taught preparedness for over a decade now. If I was out for pure self interest, the best thing for me right now would be to hype this crisis for personal gain as most of my contemporaries are doing. Just consider I gain nothing and likely at least short term hurt myself by taking the calm and rational approach to this. I could be selling “fear and gear” like everyone else, instead I have been presenting pragmatic facts again for over a decade.
~
- I am not a doctor, I am not a virologist, I am not a scientist nor am I an epidemiologist. I also don’t claim any such credentials. I am simply pointing to simple, verifiable and sourced facts. In fact 90% of what I am about to tell you the media is actually saying, they are simply sandwiching it between wall to wall fear mongering.
~
- What you are about to read is based on sourced facts and logical extrapolations there of. None of it is meant to say there is absolutely nothing to worry about or to not take sensible precautions. As I teach and have taught basic preparedness for over a decade I don’t feel the need to shout at my main audience about stocking up, etc. My audience is stocked, it is exactly why they re not currently contributing to the hording and shortages it causes. Every American should be taught that basic preparedness is a virtue, if that was done, there would be a lot less fear and panic at the present time.
A native of Pennsylvania, and self-proclaimed "hippie duck farmer", Spirko broadcasts The Survival Podcast weekdays from his homestead near Ft. Worth, Texas.