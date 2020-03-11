Gov. Justice , Administration Provides Virus Updates

CHARLESTON, WV – At the direction of Gov.





There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia. As of March 11, 2020, West Virginia has tested eight residents for COVID-19, with seven results coming back negative and one test still pending.





Visit coronavirus.wv.gov for current COVID-19 alerts and updates

Among those in attendance at Wednesday’s meeting were: Bill Crouch, Secretary for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources; Dr. Cathy Slemp, West Virginia State Health Officer and Commissioner of the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health; Clayton Burch, West Virginia Superintendent of Schools; and Jeff Sandy, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety. Sarah Tucker, Interim Chancellor of the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission and Chancellor of the West Virginia Community and Technical College System joined via videoconferencing technology.





“Our monitoring of coronavirus remains the absolute top priority for myself and my entire administration,” Gov. Justice said in a statement. “While we are fortunate to still have no confirmed cases in West Virginia, it is absolutely critical that we stay in front of this emerging health threat and work to keep the public informed about the ways we are preparing as a State and continuing to use every precaution at our disposal to keep the public as safe as possible.”

Jim Justice, key members of his administration and other government officials gathered at the Capitol Complex in Charleston today, holding a press conference to update members of the media and the public on the State’s ongoing efforts to monitor novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and to prepare for its potential future spread.