America concert tonight has been canceled
“The Marshall Artists Series is disappointed for our patrons and the community including our Marshall University students, however, we understand the need to keep the public safe,” said Penny Watkins, Executive Director for The Marshall Artists Series. “We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused and we hope to bring them back in the future.”
Full refunds can be obtained at the original point of purchase. Tickets purchased online via Ticketmaster.com OR Ticketmaster telephone at 1-800-653-8000 will automatically be refunded. Tickets purchased through the Marshall Artists Series will be refunded via method of ticket purchase. Marshall Artists Series refunds will be made within 30 days. For more information contact the Marshall Artists Series at 304-696-3326.