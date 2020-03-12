America concert tonight has been canceled

Due to the current epidemic which is now called a pandemic, America has regrettably had to cancel their performance scheduled for tonight, Thursday, March 12th at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. America cannot morally or ethically put their fans in a compromising position.

“The Marshall Artists Series is disappointed for our patrons and the community including our Marshall University students, however, we understand the need to keep the public safe,” said Penny Watkins, Executive Director for The Marshall Artists Series. “We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused and we hope to bring them back in the future.”

Full refunds can be obtained at the original point of purchase. Tickets purchased online via Ticketmaster.com OR Ticketmaster telephone at 1-800-653-8000 will automatically be refunded. Tickets purchased through the Marshall Artists Series will be refunded via method of ticket purchase. Marshall Artists Series refunds will be made within 30 days. For more information contact the Marshall Artists Series at 304-696-3326.