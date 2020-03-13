Gov. Justice announces State employee travel ban, basketball tournament cancellation among latest precautionary coronavirus measures

WV Governor Justice announced that he has issued a State employee travel ban on both out-of-state and international travel for State business. He also asked all West Virginians to reconsider non-essential out-of-state travel for personal business.

Additionally, Gov. Justice directed all State government offices to avoid holding any large meetings or gatherings.



The Governor went on to announce he has directed State Purchasing Director Mike Sheets to authorize all emergency exemptions so that agencies can acquire any supplies they may need to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the citizens of West Virginia.

Gov. Justice recommended that all West Virginians who are at the highest risk of having complications related to COVID – including seniors and those with chronic health conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and lung disease – avoid large crowds.

The Governor announced he is asking all nursing homes to restrict visitors with exceptions for end-of-life or serious illness situations.

Finally, the Governor announced that he has asked WVSSAC Director Bernie Dolan to suspend both the boys and girls West Virginia High School State Basketball Tournaments.

“I hate that we’re at the point where we have to make some of these decisions,” Gov. Justice said. “When you look at the state basketball tournament, I of all people know how much hard work the kids and their parents put in. The team I coach is in the state tournament. I truly know the hours of practices that these kids put in, for months and months, and how disappointed they and their families will be, along with the kids at the other schools. And again, this is all being done out of an abundance of caution, but we have to think of the long-term health and safety of all of our people first and foremost.

“With that, I would tell you that we should still continue to live our lives as best we can, but we need to be smart.”

