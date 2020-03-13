Most read
- Justice Administration Provides Virus Updates
- Herd Wins their Middle Tennessee Homecoming
- Huntington St. Joe Women Take Third State Basketball Title
- IMAGES: MU Softballers Take Two from Ohio
- March 12 Cabell County Commission Meeting Agenda
- IMAGES: Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
- Marshall’s HerdCon Cancelled
- IMAGES: Marshall Wins One of Three From Tulsa
WV Secretary of State Statement on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Preparations
Warner will focus on the recommended means of prevention as outlined at coronavirus.wv.gov, as well as the guidance provided by the Center for Disease Control: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/election-polling-locations.html. As the May 12 Primary Election approaches, the Secretary of State’s Office will continue coordinating with federal and local health officials and will work with the county clerks to implement any appropriate safeguards to minimize the risk for voters and election workers. West Virginia will offer early voting for the May 12 Primary Election from Wednesday, April 29, 2020, to Saturday, May 9, 2020. More voter deadlines and information about registration is available at GoVoteWV.com.