WV Secretary of State Statement on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Preparations

Charleston, W. Va. – As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation continues to evolve, the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office is communicating regularly with federal, state and local health officials to monitor developments of the outbreak. Secretary of State Mac Warner is committed to making the safety and health of all West Virginia voters and election workers a top priority.

Warner will focus on the recommended means of prevention as outlined at coronavirus.wv.gov , as well as the guidance provided by the Center for Disease Control: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/election-polling-locations.html . As the May 12 Primary Election approaches, the Secretary of State’s Office will continue coordinating with federal and local health officials and will work with the county clerks to implement any appropriate safeguards to minimize the risk for voters and election workers. West Virginia will offer early voting for the May 12 Primary Election from Wednesday, April 29, 2020, to Saturday, May 9, 2020. More voter deadlines and information about registration is available at GoVoteWV.com

