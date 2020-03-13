WV American Water will discontinue shutting off water services due to coronavirus

At West Virginia American Water, the health and safety of our customers, communities and employees is our top priority. We provide an essential service that it is critically important, and like many other companies in the U.S. and across the globe, West Virginia American Water has established coronavirus preparedness plans.

It is important for you to know that West Virginia American Water’s drinking water treatment barriers provide protection that includes filtration and disinfection of our surface water supplies (e.g., those from lakes, reservoirs, or rivers) and disinfection of our ground water sources (e.g., underground wells). These treatments are effective in removing and/or inactivating viruses. Our water meets all current federal and state drinking water requirements.

To minimize the risk of exposure to the coronavirus (COVID-19), we have initiated our business continuity plans to help provide additional stability to our operations that include water/wastewater services to your homes and businesses.

West Virginia American Water continues to monitor situational updates provided by the Center for Disease Control, World Health Organization and Johns Hopkins University as well as other state and federal organizations. We are continuously evaluating the situation and latest developments to determine how we can adopt and amend measures, as necessary, to support our customers and communities we serve and our employees.

For additional information about the coronavirus and drinking water and wastewater please visit:

In an effort to keep our customers safe during the coronavirus pandemic, West Virginia American Water will be placing a moratorium and discontinuing service shut-offs at this time. We will continue to evaluate this moratorium as more information becomes available. Additionally, West Virginia American Water will begin the restoration of service to previously shut-off customers. The restoration may take some time, but we will work as quickly and safely as possible. If water service was turned off prior to March 12, 2020, we will restart service. If your water has been or is scheduled to be shut off due to a request from your wastewater provider, that service shut off may still take place while West Virginia American Water works to reach an agreement with your wastewater provider to set up a similar moratorium.

In addition, West Virginia American Water is requesting that customers utilize our online and call center options to address questions and make payments. Rather than visiting our facilities, customers should call 1-800-685-8660 or visit myaccount.amwater.com to address their service inquiries.

West Virginia American Water has been focused on two high priorities as the spread of the coronavirus as evolved – the health and safety of our employees and the health and safety of our customers. As such, West Virginia American Water will also be suspending all non-essential field appointments and will limit the amount and nature of contact with customers during all emergency field appointments.

For additional information about the coronavirus, please visit: