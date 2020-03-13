City of Huntington Preparations for Coronavirus (COVID-19)

“The health and safety of our constituents and employees are our top priority, and through national, state and local public health organizations such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, city officials are staying abreast of the latest updates and developments as they occur,” Mayor Steve Williams said.

The City of Huntington is closely monitoring the latest developments regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) and any potential impact it may have on day-to-day operations.

Williams said the city will continue to be guided by the recommendations of these organizations. In addition, city officials have been actively coordinating and sharing information with other municipalities in West Virginia and through the National League of Cities (NLC) on best practices in their response to and preparations for the coronavirus.

“I recently attended a briefing from Vice President Mike Pence about COVID-19 with other city leaders in the NLC,” Williams said. “His instructions to us were to encourage senior citizens to refrain from travel, to encourage all of our citizens to stay home and consult with their medical provider if they feel sick and continue to assure our residents that federal, state and local officials are in constant communication and that everyone has a role in making our homes, workplaces and commercial establishments safe.”

City leaders also have met internally to review the City of Huntington’s Continuity of Operations Plan (COOP), the latest version of which was adopted in 2018, to ensure local government continues to perform its essential functions through a wide range of emergencies and disasters.

City of Huntington first responders and Public Works personnel also will receive specialized training on the coronavirus on how to ensure their safety and the safety of others.

“The safety of all of our employees is a key component of our preparations for this emerging situation,” Williams said.

The City of Huntington is also an active member of a Joint Information Center (JIC) where public information staff with multiple agencies are coordinating and disseminating official, timely, accurate and consistent information to health-care providers and to the general public.

The following agencies are part of the JIC: Cabell-Huntington Health Department, Mountain Health Network, City of Huntington, Marshall University, Marshall Health and Cabell County Schools.

This is a rapidly-evolving situation, and more information will be shared by the City of Huntington and its partners in the Joint Information Center on a regular basis. It should be noted that as of March 11, 2020, West Virginia has tested 5 residents for COVID-19; three were negative and two are pending. No cases have been confirmed in West Virginia at this time.

