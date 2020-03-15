Most read
‘Grab and Go’ Meal Sites Established in Cabell County
The breakfasts for the next day will be packaged in a bag with the daily lunch. Meals will be delivered by school buses to the “Grab & Go” sites.
These sites will be operated much like a drive-through, where a parent or guardian need not exit the car to pick up a meal. Cabell County Schools will assess the demand for meals each day and increase or decrease meal production as needed. Meals will be served over Spring Break.
For more information about the Cabell County Schools Food Program, please call (304) 528-5048 or (304) 528-5249. Below, is the list of sites, and times meals will be distributed:
A.D. Lewis Community Center
Monday – Friday, 11:30 – 11:45
1450 A.D. Lewis Ave. Huntington
Adams Landing Apartments
Monday – Friday, 12:00 – 12:15
820 Virginia Ave. W. Huntington
Altizer Elementary School
Monday – Friday, 11:45 – 12:15
250 Third Street, Huntington
Altizer Park
Monday – Friday, 11:30 – 11:45
210 11th Street, Huntington
Antioch Baptist Church
Monday – Friday, 12:00 – 12:15
523 Little Fudge Creek Rd., Ona
April Dawn Park
Monday – Friday, 11:30 – 11:45
1201 Smith Street, Milton
Barboursville Middle School
Monday – Friday, 11:45 – 12:15
400 Central Avenue, Barboursvilleany
Blue Spruce Community
Monday – Friday, 12:30 – 12:45
Malcolm Springs, Kirby Road, Milton
Cabell County Board of Education
Monday – Friday, 11:45 – 12:15
2850 Fifth Avenue, Huntington
Cabell County Public Library
Monday – Friday, 12:00 – 12:15
5th Avenue and 9th Street, Huntington
Central City Elementary School
Monday – Friday, 11:45 – 12:15
2100 Washington Avenue, Huntington
Cox Landing Elementary
Monday – Friday, 11:45 – 12:15
6358 Cox Lane, Lesage
Culloden Elementary School
Monday – Friday, 11:45 – 12:15
2100 US Route 60, Culloden
Fairfield East Community Center
Monday – Friday, 12:00 – 12:15
2711 8th Avenue, Huntington
Farmdale Church of Christ
Monday – Friday, 11:30 – 11:45
6476 Farmdale Road, Barboursville
Fellowship Baptist Church
Monday – Friday, 11:30 – 11:45
3661 US Route 60, Barboursville
Forest Bluff Apartments
Monday – Friday , 12:00 – 12:15
7150 Beech Drive, Huntington
Founders Landing
Monday – Friday, 11:30 – 11:45
2402 5th Ave W., Huntington
Glenbrier Apartments
Monday – Friday, 12:00 – 12:15
60 Marti Jo Drive, Huntington
Green Acres
Monday – Friday, 11:30 – 11:45
7830 Ohio River Road, Lesage
Guyandotte Elementary
Monday – Friday, 11:45 – 12:15
607 Fifth Avenue, Huntington
Guyan Estates Pool
Monday – Friday, 12:00 – 12:15
254 Bartow Drive, Barboursville
Highlawn Elementary
Monday – Friday, 11:45 – 12:15
2549 First Avenue, Huntington
JW Community Center
Monday – Friday, 12:00 – 12:15
Positive People Association
1637 8th Avenue, Huntington
Marcum Terrace
Monday – Friday, 11:30 – 11:45
816 St. Louis Avenue, Huntington
Martha Elementary School
Monday – Friday, 11:45 – 12:15
3067 Martha Road, Barboursville
Mary Layne Estates
Monday – Friday, 12:00 – 12:15
3321 Cyrus Creek, Barboursville
Phil Cline Family YMCA
Monday – Friday, 11:30 – 11:45
917 9th Street, Huntington
Rotary Gardens Apartments
Monday – Friday, 12:00 – 12:15
65 Smith Drive, Huntington
Salt Rock Elementary
Monday – Friday, 11:45 – 12:15
5570 Madison Creek Rd., Salt Rock
Southside Elementary School
Monday – Friday, 11:45 – 12:15
930 2nd St. Huntington
Spring Hill Elementary School
Monday – Friday, 11:45 – 12:15
1901 Hall Ave., Huntington
Village of Barboursville Elementary
Monday – Friday, 11:45 – 12:15
718 Central Ave. Barboursville
WK Elliott Center
Monday – Friday, 11:30 – 11:45
510 Bridge Street, Huntington