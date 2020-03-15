‘Grab and Go’ Meal Sites Established in Cabell County

  • Printer friendly view
 Sunday, March 15, 2020 - 17:45

Beginning Monday, Cabell County Schools will begin a program to provide a free bagged meal for any child 18 and under.  The  “Grab & Go” program will be operational each weekday while schools are closed. 

The breakfasts for the next day will be packaged in a bag with the daily lunch. Meals will be delivered by school buses to the “Grab & Go” sites.

These sites will be operated much like a drive-through, where a parent or guardian need not exit the car to pick up a meal. Cabell County Schools will assess the demand for meals each day and increase or decrease meal production as needed. Meals will be served over Spring Break.

For more information about the Cabell County Schools Food Program, please call (304) 528-5048 or (304) 528-5249. Below,  is the list of sites, and times meals will be distributed:

A.D. Lewis Community Center
Monday – Friday, 11:30 – 11:45
1450 A.D. Lewis Ave. Huntington

Adams Landing Apartments
Monday – Friday, 12:00 – 12:15
820 Virginia Ave. W. Huntington

Altizer Elementary School
Monday – Friday, 11:45 – 12:15
250 Third Street, Huntington

Altizer Park
Monday – Friday, 11:30 – 11:45
210 11th Street, Huntington

Antioch Baptist Church
Monday – Friday, 12:00 – 12:15
523 Little Fudge Creek Rd., Ona

April Dawn Park
Monday – Friday, 11:30 – 11:45
1201 Smith Street, Milton

Barboursville Middle School
Monday – Friday, 11:45 – 12:15
400 Central Avenue, Barboursvilleany

Blue Spruce Community
Monday – Friday, 12:30 – 12:45
Malcolm Springs, Kirby Road, Milton

Cabell County Board of Education
Monday – Friday, 11:45 – 12:15
2850 Fifth Avenue, Huntington

Cabell County Public Library
Monday – Friday, 12:00 – 12:15
5th Avenue and 9th Street, Huntington

Central City Elementary School
Monday – Friday, 11:45 – 12:15
2100 Washington Avenue, Huntington

Cox Landing Elementary
Monday – Friday, 11:45 – 12:15
6358 Cox Lane, Lesage

Culloden Elementary School
Monday – Friday, 11:45 – 12:15
2100 US Route 60, Culloden

Fairfield East Community Center
Monday – Friday, 12:00 – 12:15
2711 8th Avenue, Huntington

Farmdale Church of Christ
Monday – Friday, 11:30 – 11:45
6476 Farmdale Road, Barboursville

Fellowship Baptist Church
Monday – Friday, 11:30 – 11:45
3661 US Route 60, Barboursville

Forest Bluff Apartments
Monday – Friday , 12:00 – 12:15
7150 Beech Drive, Huntington

Founders Landing
Monday – Friday, 11:30 – 11:45
2402 5th Ave W., Huntington

Glenbrier Apartments
Monday – Friday, 12:00 – 12:15
60 Marti Jo Drive, Huntington

Green Acres
Monday – Friday, 11:30 – 11:45
7830 Ohio River Road, Lesage

Guyandotte Elementary
Monday – Friday, 11:45 – 12:15
607 Fifth Avenue, Huntington

Guyan Estates Pool
Monday – Friday, 12:00 – 12:15
254 Bartow Drive, Barboursville

Highlawn Elementary
Monday – Friday, 11:45 – 12:15
2549 First Avenue, Huntington

JW Community Center
Monday – Friday, 12:00 – 12:15
Positive People Association
1637 8th Avenue, Huntington

Marcum Terrace
Monday – Friday, 11:30 – 11:45
816 St. Louis Avenue, Huntington

Martha Elementary School
Monday – Friday, 11:45 – 12:15
3067 Martha Road, Barboursville

Mary Layne Estates
Monday – Friday, 12:00 – 12:15
3321 Cyrus Creek, Barboursville

Phil Cline Family YMCA
Monday – Friday, 11:30 – 11:45
917 9th Street, Huntington

Rotary Gardens Apartments
Monday – Friday, 12:00 – 12:15
65 Smith Drive, Huntington

Salt Rock Elementary
Monday – Friday, 11:45 – 12:15
5570 Madison Creek Rd., Salt Rock

Southside Elementary School
Monday – Friday, 11:45 – 12:15
930 2nd St. Huntington

Spring Hill Elementary School
Monday – Friday, 11:45 – 12:15
1901 Hall Ave., Huntington

Village of Barboursville Elementary
Monday – Friday, 11:45 – 12:15
718 Central Ave. Barboursville

WK Elliott Center
Monday – Friday, 11:30 – 11:45
510 Bridge Street, Huntington

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus