‘Grab and Go’ Meal Sites Established in Cabell County

Beginning Monday, Cabell County Schools will begin a program to provide a free bagged meal for any child 18 and under. The “Grab & Go” program will be operational each weekday while schools are closed.

The breakfasts for the next day will be packaged in a bag with the daily lunch. Meals will be delivered by school buses to the “Grab & Go” sites.

These sites will be operated much like a drive-through, where a parent or guardian need not exit the car to pick up a meal. Cabell County Schools will assess the demand for meals each day and increase or decrease meal production as needed. Meals will be served over Spring Break.

For more information about the Cabell County Schools Food Program, please call (304) 528-5048 or (304) 528-5249. Below, is the list of sites, and times meals will be distributed:

A.D. Lewis Community Center

Monday – Friday, 11:30 – 11:45

1450 A.D. Lewis Ave. Huntington

Adams Landing Apartments

Monday – Friday, 12:00 – 12:15

820 Virginia Ave. W. Huntington

Altizer Elementary School

Monday – Friday, 11:45 – 12:15

250 Third Street, Huntington

Altizer Park

Monday – Friday, 11:30 – 11:45

210 11th Street, Huntington

Antioch Baptist Church

Monday – Friday, 12:00 – 12:15

523 Little Fudge Creek Rd., Ona

April Dawn Park

Monday – Friday, 11:30 – 11:45

1201 Smith Street, Milton

Barboursville Middle School

Monday – Friday, 11:45 – 12:15

400 Central Avenue, Barboursvilleany

Blue Spruce Community

Monday – Friday, 12:30 – 12:45

Malcolm Springs, Kirby Road, Milton

Cabell County Board of Education

Monday – Friday, 11:45 – 12:15

2850 Fifth Avenue, Huntington

Cabell County Public Library

Monday – Friday, 12:00 – 12:15

5th Avenue and 9th Street, Huntington

Central City Elementary School

Monday – Friday, 11:45 – 12:15

2100 Washington Avenue, Huntington

Cox Landing Elementary

Monday – Friday, 11:45 – 12:15

6358 Cox Lane, Lesage

Culloden Elementary School

Monday – Friday, 11:45 – 12:15

2100 US Route 60, Culloden

Fairfield East Community Center

Monday – Friday, 12:00 – 12:15

2711 8th Avenue, Huntington

Farmdale Church of Christ

Monday – Friday, 11:30 – 11:45

6476 Farmdale Road, Barboursville

Fellowship Baptist Church

Monday – Friday, 11:30 – 11:45

3661 US Route 60, Barboursville

Forest Bluff Apartments

Monday – Friday , 12:00 – 12:15

7150 Beech Drive, Huntington

Founders Landing

Monday – Friday, 11:30 – 11:45

2402 5th Ave W., Huntington

Glenbrier Apartments

Monday – Friday, 12:00 – 12:15

60 Marti Jo Drive, Huntington

Green Acres

Monday – Friday, 11:30 – 11:45

7830 Ohio River Road, Lesage

Guyandotte Elementary

Monday – Friday, 11:45 – 12:15

607 Fifth Avenue, Huntington

Guyan Estates Pool

Monday – Friday, 12:00 – 12:15

254 Bartow Drive, Barboursville

Highlawn Elementary

Monday – Friday, 11:45 – 12:15

2549 First Avenue, Huntington

JW Community Center

Monday – Friday, 12:00 – 12:15

Positive People Association

1637 8th Avenue, Huntington

Marcum Terrace

Monday – Friday, 11:30 – 11:45

816 St. Louis Avenue, Huntington

Martha Elementary School

Monday – Friday, 11:45 – 12:15

3067 Martha Road, Barboursville

Mary Layne Estates

Monday – Friday, 12:00 – 12:15

3321 Cyrus Creek, Barboursville

Phil Cline Family YMCA

Monday – Friday, 11:30 – 11:45

917 9th Street, Huntington

Rotary Gardens Apartments

Monday – Friday, 12:00 – 12:15

65 Smith Drive, Huntington

Salt Rock Elementary

Monday – Friday, 11:45 – 12:15

5570 Madison Creek Rd., Salt Rock

Southside Elementary School

Monday – Friday, 11:45 – 12:15

930 2nd St. Huntington

Spring Hill Elementary School

Monday – Friday, 11:45 – 12:15

1901 Hall Ave., Huntington

Village of Barboursville Elementary

Monday – Friday, 11:45 – 12:15

718 Central Ave. Barboursville

WK Elliott Center

Monday – Friday, 11:30 – 11:45

510 Bridge Street, Huntington