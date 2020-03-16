Huntington Parking Board Allows "pick ups" at Downtown Restaurants

Mayor Steve Williams on Monday directed the Huntington Municipal Parking Board to work with local businesses in the downtown area on parking accommodations that will allow them to adjust their operations amid the response to COVID-19.

“Our local businesses are one of the primary reasons why we have a vibrant, thriving community,” Williams said. “Now, more than ever, the City of Huntington and our community members must stand ready to support them within the boundaries of the safety precautions that have been outlined by local, state and federal health officials.”

The Parking Board, for example, is working with restaurants on a case-by-case basis in the downtown to provide parking locations for pick-up services in front of or near their businesses.

Williams also stressed that community members continue to support local businesses by shopping online, ordering gift cards and ordering food through locally-owned restaurants for pick-up