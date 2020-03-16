Most read
Huntington Parking Board Allows "pick ups" at Downtown Restaurants
“Our local businesses are one of the primary reasons why we have a vibrant, thriving community,” Williams said. “Now, more than ever, the City of Huntington and our community members must stand ready to support them within the boundaries of the safety precautions that have been outlined by local, state and federal health officials.”
The Parking Board, for example, is working with restaurants on a case-by-case basis in the downtown to provide parking locations for pick-up services in front of or near their businesses.
Williams also stressed that community members continue to support local businesses by shopping online, ordering gift cards and ordering food through locally-owned restaurants for pick-up