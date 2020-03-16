Student research showcased at 32nd Annual Marshall University Research Day

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – More than 279 students and post-doctoral trainees, residents and fellows participated in the 32nd Annual Marshall University Health Science Research Day on Friday, March 6, at the Marshall University Medical Center.

Organized and sponsored by the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, the Health Science Research Day also partners with the School of Pharmacy and the College of Health Professions to highlight original research and educational innovations by undergraduate, medical, pharmacy, nursing and other health professions students, as well as graduate students and postdoctoral trainees in medicine, biomedical sciences, and clinical and translational sciences.

“This year we had more students and post docs submitting their research for presentation than ever before, said Uma Sundaram, M.D., vice dean for research and graduate education at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. “The quality of their research is impressive and important to our school and our state."

This year’s keynote address was delivered by Ruth A. Keri, Ph.D. She is the Arline H. and Curtis F. Garvin MD and Constance C. Frackelton Professor in Cancer Research in the Department of Pharmacology in the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. She also is vice chair of the Department of Pharmacology and associate director for basic research at the Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. She addressed new approaches to targeting mitosis in breast cancer.

The daylong symposium also featured oral and poster presentations in the areas of clinical science, basic science, case studies, medical education and quality improvement. Thirty faculty members served as judges and selected the best abstracts in categories of basic science, clinical research, education and case study.

Sundaram also presented a new award in memory of the late Zijian Xie, Ph.D., professor and director of the Marshall Institute for Interdisciplinary Research, who passed away in January. The “Dr. Zijian Xie Early Career Success Award” was presented to three Marshall graduate students—Sara Brunty, Skylar Cooper and Shreya Mukherji—who have already demonstrated excellence in research through national recognition, published articles and study findings.

Listed below are the 2020 Marshall University Health Science Research Day winners.

Basic Science

· Poster Abstract (Student): Shreya Tapan Mukherji/Biomedical Research/Basic Science on Renal Proximal Tubule-Specific Ablation of Atp1a1 Reveals a Novel Tonic Inhibitory Mechanism of Sodium Reabsorption

· Poster Abstract (Post-Doctoral): Hari Vishal Lakhani/Surgery/Basic Science on Detecting early onset of chemotherapy-related cardiac dysfunction in breast cancer patients in the West Virginian population using a novel panel of biomarkers

· Oral Abstract (Student): M. Jeremiah Matson/Biomedical Sciences/Clinical Science on Bacteremia Is Not Commonly Detected in Ebola Virus Disease

· Oral Abstract (Post-Doctoral): Molly Butts/Clinical and Translational Sciences/Basic Science on Moderate Ethanol Differentially Regulates Glucose and Amino Acid Absorption in the Mammalian Small Intestine

Clinical Research

· Poster Abstract (Student): Nathan Baisden/Family Medicine/Clinical Science on Evaluation of Factors Affecting Nutritional Status in the Community Dwelling Oldest Old

· Poster Abstract (Post-Doctoral): Dipali Nemade/Neurology/Clinical Science on Make Kids Stroke-Smart: A Community Based Interventional Study

· Oral Abstract (Student): Amy Smith/OBGYN/Clinical Science on Obesity Does Not Impact Continuation rates of Long Acting Reversible Contraception

· Oral Abstract (Post-Doctoral): Lauren Fitzpatrick; Casey Tufts /Pediatrics/Clinical Science on Improving Resident Attendance at Neonatal Resuscitations

Case Study

§ Poster Abstract: Ashar Farooqi/Neurology/Case Study on Unique Ictal Signature: Delta Brush as an Ictal Morphology in a Patient with Hypoxic Ischemic Encephalopathy

Education

§ Poster Abstract: Maya Menking-Colby/Orthopedics/Education on The relationship between diet, gut microbiota, and chronic disease