Jos A Bank Temporarily Closes its in Person Stores, On Line Orders, Pick Ups Available
Our employees will be paid throughout this period, and we will continue to serve our customers – both through our online business and with limited services to ensure you are able to pick up merchandise previously ordered for in-store pick-up. More specifically, there are three ways we will continue to serve customers while our stores are closed:
- You can continue to shop online as usual. Our e-commerce business at josbank.com – including distribution and shipping – is not affected by the store closure.
- Rental, custom and ship-to-store orders can be picked up as planned. We are maintaining a reduced workforce at our stores to facilitate order pick-up – including tux rentals, tailored and custom items – and to support fulfillment of online orders. If you had previously shipped online merchandise to a store, those items may be available to be picked-up. If your order is available for pick-up, a store associate will contact you directly to arrange an appointment.
- We will work with you as your plans evolve. If your event is postponed for any reason, we will maintain your order details and measurements, so the order can be reactivated with a simple phone call whenever the event is rescheduled. If your event is cancelled, you can choose a gift card and an additional 20% discount for future use, or a full refund. It is completely your decision.
We will be actively monitoring the situation and relying on guidance from the CDC, WHO and local health authorities to guide our decision on when we will reopen our stores. Thank you in advance for your understanding and continued support during this interim period.
We wish you all good health and will provide additional updates as decisions are made.