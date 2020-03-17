Most read
WV still no cases; Governor go out and eat, but hints he's changing his mind
He added, "But, today, don't have a mad rush on trying to buy all the toilet paper in the store."
Later, he spoke of a video conference with President Trump: " Just finished a video conference with President Donald J. Trump and governors across America. We thank the Trump Administration for their leadership through this pandemic. They have been in constant communication with us every day and are helping in every way they can."
Previously, Charleston city officials announced that events expected to draw 250 people over the next 30 days at the facilities were being canceled, but the net has widened after the Centers for Disease Control recommended to avoid gatherings of more than 50 people.
On Monday, March 16, President Donald Trump’s administration released new guidelines Monday afternoon that call for avoiding groups of more than 10 people . Justice told lWSAZ late Monday that he might consider closing restaurant and bars like in other states.
No one has provided any reasons why the Mountain State has continued to have NO individuals that have tested positive for the visus.