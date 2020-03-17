WV still no cases; Governor go out and eat, but hints he's changing his mind

"Go to the grocery stores. For crying out loud, go to the grocery stores. If you want to go to Bob Evans and eat, go to Bob Evans and eat," he said Monday. "If we get to the point in time where we've got to close the grocery stores and drive a truck around and whatever and bring groceries to people and everything, we'll do that."

West Virginia is the only state in the union that has not yet reported any confirmed cases of COVID-19. While the rest of the country scrambles to shut down restaurants and bars, Justice had some different advice for his constituents.

He added, "But, today, don't have a mad rush on trying to buy all the toilet paper in the store."

Later, he spoke of a video conference with President Trump: " Just finished a video conference with President Donald J. Trump and governors across America. We thank the Trump Administration for their leadership through this pandemic. They have been in constant communication with us every day and are helping in every way they can."

Previously, Charleston at the facilities were being canceled, but the net has widened after the Centers for Disease Control recommended to avoid gatherings of more than 50 people.

On Monday, March 16, President Donald Trump’s administration released new guidelines Monday afternoon that call for avoiding groups of more than 10 people . Justice told lWSAZ late Monday that he might consider closing restaurant and bars like in other states.

No one has provided any reasons why the Mountain State has continued to have NO individuals that have tested positive for the visus.



