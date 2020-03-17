March 17 Barboursville Village Council Meeting Agenda

Below, is the agenda for tonight's Barboursville Village Council meeting.  Regularly scheduled meetings occur the first, and third Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. in the Barboursville Community Center.

 

AGENDA

COUNCIL MEETING

TUESDAY, MARCH 17, 2020

 

 

WHERE:       Barboursville Community Center

DATE:          March 17, 2020

TIME:           7:30 P.M.

 


MAYOR         Chris Tatum                               COUNCIL:    Ann Reed

RECORDER    Paula Seay                                                   Necia Freeman

                                                                                      Charlie Pennington

                                                                                      Donnie Plybon

                                                                                      Patrick Wagoner

                                                                                     

CALL TO ORDER

 

Approve:   Minutes            March 3, 2020

Approve:   Agenda            March 17, 2020

 

Citizens Registered to Speak:

    

Departmental Updates: (Public Works, BPD, Finance, CVB, BVFD & Animal Shelter)

 

Old Business:

 

New Business:

  1. Hiring of New Police Officer – Avery Meadows
  2. Approval of 2020/2021 General Budget
  3. Approval of 2020/2021 Coal Severance Budget
  4. Approval of 2020/2021 Financial Stabilization Fund
