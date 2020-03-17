Most read
March 17 Barboursville Village Council Meeting Agenda
AGENDA
COUNCIL MEETING
TUESDAY, MARCH 17, 2020
WHERE: Barboursville Community Center
DATE: March 17, 2020
TIME: 7:30 P.M.
MAYOR Chris Tatum COUNCIL: Ann Reed
RECORDER Paula Seay Necia Freeman
Charlie Pennington
Donnie Plybon
Patrick Wagoner
CALL TO ORDER
Approve: Minutes March 3, 2020
Approve: Agenda March 17, 2020
Citizens Registered to Speak:
Departmental Updates: (Public Works, BPD, Finance, CVB, BVFD & Animal Shelter)
Old Business:
New Business:
- Hiring of New Police Officer – Avery Meadows
- Approval of 2020/2021 General Budget
- Approval of 2020/2021 Coal Severance Budget
- Approval of 2020/2021 Financial Stabilization Fund