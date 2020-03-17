Marquee, Macy's, Penney's, others close due to virus

Some independent chains have NOT joined the total shut down. GHTC with cinemas in Charleston, Logan, Lewisburg, and near Cincinnati, Ohio, eill still be operating according with a new new movies on Friday. Three of the four multiplexes will add "Phoenix, Oregon" (A comedy of midlife reinvention and the redeeming power of friendship. Defying midlife haze, two friends seize an unlikely opportunity to reinvent their lives, quitting their jobs to restore an old bowling alley and serve the world's greatest pizza.) and "Poitrait of a Lady on Fire" comes to Charleston's Park Place. (in France of 1760, Marianne is commissioned to paint the wedding portrait of Héloïse, a young woman who has just left the convent. Because she is a reluctant bride-to-be, Marianne arrives under the guise of companionship, observing Héloïse by day and secretly painting her by firelight at night. As the two women orbit one another, intimacy and attraction grow as they share Héloïse's first moments of freedom. Héloïse's portrait soon becomes a collaborative act of and testament to their love.)

The big screens around the U.S. are gradually temporarily going dark. AMC and Regal, the two largest circuits, have closed their US cinemas. Marquee announced that after the 8 p.m. show Tuesday, all it's cinemas would be empty as a "precaution." Reopening date(s) are not set although early April has been projected by some chains. It depends on the severity of the virus then.

"No one can predict when theaters (that chose to close) will reopen," said a spokesman for the National Association of Theater Owners:

(Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles, Calif.- 17 March 2020) With the

pandemic Coronavirus outbreak, the world is facing a difficult and

trying time. As the virus takes hold in different regions at different times

and in varying degrees of severity, people and public health officials are

grappling with decisions about when to close public-facing businesses

and when to restrict personal activity.

As with other businesses that

serve large groups of people, movie theaters have faced voluntary and

mandated restrictions and closures. The majority of movie theaters have

now closed. This industry will continue to meet its responsibilities to the

public and will abide by public health mandates and adapt to local

conditions.



Our partners in movie distribution have postponed major new releases

in response to the Coronavirus situation in markets around the world.

Other titles beyond the immediate horizon have not changed their

release dates.



Although there has been speculation in the media that the temporary

closure of theaters will lead to accelerated or exclusive releases of

theatrical titles to home streaming, such speculation ignores the

underlying financial logic of studio investment in theatrical titles. To

avoid catastrophic losses to the studios, these titles must have the

fullest possible theatrical release around the world. While one or two

releases may forgo theatrical release, it is our understanding from

discussions with distributors that the vast majority of deferred releases

will be rescheduled for theatrical release as life returns to normal.

When those titles are rescheduled, they will make for an even fuller slate

of offerings than normal as they are slotted into an already robust

release schedule later in the year.



No one can precisely predict when public life will return to normal, but it

will return. The social nature of human beings – the thing that exposes

us to contagion, and that makes it so difficult to change behavior in

response to pandemic threats – is also the thing that gives us

confidence in the future. People will return to movie theaters because

that is who people are. When they return they will rediscover a cutting

edge, immersive entertainment experience that they have been

forcefully reminded they cannot replicate at home. In the uncertain,

difficult economy ahead, movie theaters will fill the role they always

have in boom times and in recessions – the most popular, affordable

entertainment available outside the home.



While movie theaters will suffer some financial harm in the near term,

and many of their 150,000 employees will face personal hardship, when

this crisis passes and people return to their hard-wired social nature,

movie theaters will be there for them as they have always been, with a

full slate of movies far into the future.



