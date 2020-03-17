Most read
Marquee, Macy's, Penney's, others close due to virus
"No one can predict when theaters (that chose to close) will reopen," said a spokesman for the National Association of Theater Owners:
(Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles, Calif.- 17 March 2020) With the
pandemic Coronavirus outbreak, the world is facing a difficult and
trying time. As the virus takes hold in different regions at different times
and in varying degrees of severity, people and public health officials are
grappling with decisions about when to close public-facing businesses
and when to restrict personal activity.
As with other businesses that
serve large groups of people, movie theaters have faced voluntary and
mandated restrictions and closures. The majority of movie theaters have
now closed. This industry will continue to meet its responsibilities to the
public and will abide by public health mandates and adapt to local
conditions.
Our partners in movie distribution have postponed major new releases
in response to the Coronavirus situation in markets around the world.
Other titles beyond the immediate horizon have not changed their
release dates.
Although there has been speculation in the media that the temporary
closure of theaters will lead to accelerated or exclusive releases of
theatrical titles to home streaming, such speculation ignores the
underlying financial logic of studio investment in theatrical titles. To
avoid catastrophic losses to the studios, these titles must have the
fullest possible theatrical release around the world. While one or two
releases may forgo theatrical release, it is our understanding from
discussions with distributors that the vast majority of deferred releases
will be rescheduled for theatrical release as life returns to normal.
When those titles are rescheduled, they will make for an even fuller slate
of offerings than normal as they are slotted into an already robust
release schedule later in the year.
No one can precisely predict when public life will return to normal, but it
will return. The social nature of human beings – the thing that exposes
us to contagion, and that makes it so difficult to change behavior in
response to pandemic threats – is also the thing that gives us
confidence in the future. People will return to movie theaters because
that is who people are. When they return they will rediscover a cutting
edge, immersive entertainment experience that they have been
forcefully reminded they cannot replicate at home. In the uncertain,
difficult economy ahead, movie theaters will fill the role they always
have in boom times and in recessions – the most popular, affordable
entertainment available outside the home.
While movie theaters will suffer some financial harm in the near term,
and many of their 150,000 employees will face personal hardship, when
this crisis passes and people return to their hard-wired social nature,
movie theaters will be there for them as they have always been, with a
full slate of movies far into the future.
ABOUT NATO
The National Association of Theatre Owners is the largest exhibition
trade organization in the world, representing more than 33,000 movie
screens in all 50 states, and more than 32,000 additional screens in 98
countries worldwide.
Headquartered in Washington, D.C., with a second office in North
Hollywood, California, NATO represents its members in the heart of the
nation’s capital as well as the center of the entertainment industry.
From these vantage points, NATO helps exhibition influence federal
policy-making and work with movie distributors on all areas of mutual
concern, from new technologies to legislation, marketing, and First
Amendment issues. www.natoonline.org