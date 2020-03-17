Most read
Marshall School of Medicine Inducts 14 Into Honor Society
GHHS is a national honorary for those who demonstrate excellence in practicing patient-centered medical care through integrity, compassion, altruism, respect and empathy. Members are selected as third-year medical students. Residents, faculty and administrators may also be recognized for humanistic practice at various stages in their careers.
Members are nominated by their peers and selected by a committee composed of faculty, staff, clerkship directors and GHHS members. New inductees to the Marshall chapter include:
Students:
· Kara Anderson
· Hannah Leport
· Jett MacPherson
· Drake Seccurro
· Amy Smith
· Samantha Smith
· Allison Thompson
· Sam Wood
Resident Physicians:
· Rodrigo Aguilar, M.D. (Internal Medicine)
· Tamara Murphy, M.D. (Psychiatry)
· Jenna Richards, D.O. (Pediatrics)
· Andrew Venardi, M.D. (Surgery)
Faculty:
· Kara Willenburg, M.D. (Internal Medicine)
· Ashley Zawodniak, D.O. (Internal Medicine)
GHHS is an international initiative of the Arnold P. Gold Foundation, a public, not-for-profit organization established in 1988 by Drs. Arnold and Sandra Gold, several colleagues at the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, and community leaders.