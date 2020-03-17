Marshall School of Medicine Inducts 14 Into Honor Society

Huntington. — The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine chapter of the Gold Humanism Honor Society inducted 14 new members during a ceremony March 11.

GHHS is a national honorary for those who demonstrate excellence in practicing patient-centered medical care through integrity, compassion, altruism, respect and empathy. Members are selected as third-year medical students. Residents, faculty and administrators may also be recognized for humanistic practice at various stages in their careers.

Members are nominated by their peers and selected by a committee composed of faculty, staff, clerkship directors and GHHS members. New inductees to the Marshall chapter include:

Students:

· Kara Anderson

· Hannah Leport

· Jett MacPherson

· Drake Seccurro

· Amy Smith

· Samantha Smith

· Allison Thompson

· Sam Wood

Resident Physicians:

· Rodrigo Aguilar, M.D. (Internal Medicine)

· Tamara Murphy, M.D. (Psychiatry)

· Jenna Richards, D.O. (Pediatrics)

· Andrew Venardi, M.D. (Surgery)

Faculty:

· Kara Willenburg, M.D. (Internal Medicine)

· Ashley Zawodniak, D.O. (Internal Medicine)

GHHS is an international initiative of the Arnold P. Gold Foundation, a public, not-for-profit organization established in 1988 by Drs. Arnold and Sandra Gold, several colleagues at the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, and community leaders.