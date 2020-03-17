Marshall School of Medicine Inducts 14 Into Honor Society

 Tuesday, March 17, 2020 - 18:50
Huntington.— The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine chapter of the Gold Humanism Honor Society inducted 14 new members during a ceremony March 11.

 

GHHS is a national honorary for those who demonstrate excellence in practicing patient-centered medical care through integrity, compassion, altruism, respect and empathy. Members are selected as third-year medical students. Residents, faculty and administrators may also be recognized for humanistic practice at various stages in their careers.

Members are nominated by their peers and selected by a committee composed of faculty, staff, clerkship directors and GHHS members. New inductees to the Marshall chapter include:

 

Students:

·         Kara Anderson

·         Hannah Leport

·         Jett MacPherson

·         Drake Seccurro

·         Amy Smith

·         Samantha Smith

·         Allison Thompson

·         Sam Wood

 

Resident Physicians:

·         Rodrigo Aguilar, M.D. (Internal Medicine)

·         Tamara Murphy, M.D. (Psychiatry)

·         Jenna Richards, D.O. (Pediatrics)

·         Andrew Venardi, M.D. (Surgery)

 

Faculty:

·         Kara Willenburg, M.D. (Internal Medicine)

·         Ashley Zawodniak, D.O. (Internal Medicine)

 

GHHS is an international initiative of the Arnold P. Gold Foundation, a public, not-for-profit organization established in 1988 by Drs. Arnold and Sandra Gold, several colleagues at the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, and community leaders.

 

