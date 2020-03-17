Statement from United States Attorney Mike Stuart Regarding COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – United States Attorney Mike Stuart issued the following statement regarding the continuity of office operations and defending against scams relating to the COVID-19 pandemic:

“My office is following the guidance of Attorney General Barr, which makes it clear that the critical mission of the Department of Justice continues. All office locations (Charleston, Huntington and Beckley) remain open and members of my team are continuing the administration of justice, enforcement of the Rule of Law, and the protection and safety of the people of West Virginia. I am grateful for the commitment and dedication of my team and our law enforcement partners during this unprecedented time. I am doing all I can to protect the health and safety of my team even as we continue with the critical mission of ensuring the health and safety of the people of West Virginia.