Statement from United States Attorney Mike Stuart Regarding COVID-19
It is an absolute priority for me and my team to detect, investigate and prosecute all criminal conduct related to the pandemic. Citizens should remain vigilant -- scammers & fraudsters never let an opportunity to scam and defraud go to waste. Fraud against our seniors or against consumers is despicable -- especially when it is intended to take advantage of the natural fear and anxiety of a National Emergency and the COVID-19 situation. When it comes to the COVID-19 situation, whether it’s a fake “charitable” cause or a fake “cure,” don’t be duped. Use common sense, never give out your personal info, banking info or Social Security number, and never buy a gift card because someone wants paid “right now.” If you’re confused or unsure, you should consult a friend or family member, and if you suspect fraud, report it to law enforcement and the FTC at consumer.ftc.gov. If you are aware of such misconduct, please notify law enforcement as quickly as possible. My office will be working with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners to ensure that all appropriate enforcement tools are made available to punish wrongdoers.”