Mardi Gras Casino & Resort, Vegas Gaming to Close Temporarily
Wednesday, March 18, 2020 - 02:01 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from a Press Release
We will be communicating as quickly as possible with our employees to assist them during this period. We thank them for their ongoing diligence and ability to adapt in a very fluid and unprecedented circumstance.
To date, we have worked to protect public health by following CDC guidelines on sanitizing protocols and cleaning throughout our venue. We will remain in close touch with State and County health officials, and we look forward to reopening our property and continuing to provide a clean, safe environment.
We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to hosting you again in the near future. For information updates visit this page and Facebook.com/MardiGrasCasinoHotelWestVirginia as more details become available.