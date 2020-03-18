Mardi Gras Casino & Resort, Vegas Gaming to Close Temporarily

In coordination with the West Virginia Lottery and the State of West Virginia, we are acting to temporarily close the venue beginning at 6:00 a.m., March 18 until further notice. Our hotel will remain open until noon Wednesday, March 18, to accommodate overnight guests. All activities are canceled, including casino promotions. (They join Las Vegas Casinos and Hotels just ordered closed.)

The situation surrounding coronavirus (COVID-19) has been rapidly developing, and Mardi Gras Casino & Resort continues to be focused on efforts at our facility to protect the health and safety of our guests and employees.

We will be communicating as quickly as possible with our employees to assist them during this period. We thank them for their ongoing diligence and ability to adapt in a very fluid and unprecedented circumstance.

To date, we have worked to protect public health by following CDC guidelines on sanitizing protocols and cleaning throughout our venue. We will remain in close touch with State and County health officials, and we look forward to reopening our property and continuing to provide a clean, safe environment.

We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to hosting you again in the near future. For information updates visit this page and Facebook.com/MardiGrasCasinoHotelWestVirginia as more details become available.