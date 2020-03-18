Most read
Cabell Health Department Opens Helpline
The call center is currently operating Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm to address general questions and concerns regarding the COVID-19 situation.
Through established partnerships with Cabell County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC), the Cabell-Huntington Health Department is is using the Cabell County Emergency Operations Center as the call center location. This call center is a critical resource to ensure the Health Department is addressing the questions of concerned residents and providing the most up-to-date information.
For more information regarding COVID-19, please visit cabellhealth.org