Cabell Health Department Opens Helpline

As part of Cabell County’s continued preparation and response for COVID-19, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department has opened a call center to respond to community needs.

The call center is currently operating Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm to address general questions and concerns regarding the COVID-19 situation.

Through established partnerships with Cabell County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC), the Cabell-Huntington Health Department is is using the Cabell County Emergency Operations Center as the call center location. This call center is a critical resource to ensure the Health Department is addressing the questions of concerned residents and providing the most up-to-date information.

For more information regarding COVID-19, please visit cabellhealth.org