Restaurants in the Huntington Region Remain Open to Serve Patrons as Precautions are Made to Prevent the Spread of Coronavirus

The Huntington Chamber has compiled a list of local restaurants that remain open and are taking the necessary precautions to serve their patrons and prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, which is also known as COVID-19



“While we have to take every necessary precaution to prevent the spread of this virus, we also need to be mindful of the economic harm these precautions are causing, especially with our restaurants,” said Bill Bissett, President & CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber. “The Huntington region has a wonderful community of restaurants that have a wide variety of offerings and they are one of the attractions that brings people to our area. During these difficult times, I hope our Chamber members and the public will continue to support these local businesses any way they can, either through ordering food or purchasing gift cards. We need to do everything we can to make certain every West Virginia business survives these challenging times and continue to offer great meals to both our residents and visitors alike. ”



Working together with public agencies, such as the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, has also been helpful in sharing the most up-to-date information with our membership. “Huntington’s restaurants are working hard to continue serving meals in a way that keeps people safe in this difficult time of social distancing,” said Dr. Michael Kilkenny, Physician Director with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. “There are still lots of great ways to continue to enjoy dishes from your favorite restaurant.”



For more information on how businesses can prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/index.html.



PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS IN THE HUNTINGTON REGION

The information below is subject to change. For the most up-to-date information, please contact the restaurant directly.



21 at the Frederick

940 Fourth Avenue, Huntington, WV

304-529-0222

Hours of operation – Tue-Sat 5m-11pm

www.21atthefrederick.com

Delivery to curbside and home or business delivery within a reasonable distance.

Contact us for gift cards and we’ll mail them to you.

Buddy’s All American BBQ

1537 Third Avenue, Huntington, WV

304-522-9869

ljbooten@gmail.com

Hours of operation – Mon-Sat 11am-10pm, Sun Noon-9pm

www.wvbbq.com

Food can be ordered by phone, email or by visiting their website.

Butter It Up

809 Third Avenue, Huntington, WV

681-204-3510

Hours of operation – Mon-Fri 7am-5pm, Sat 8am-4pm, Sun 8am-2pm

www.butteritup.com

Meal prep ordering platform at order.butteritup.com

Call our store for pickup or curbside delivery, and regular delivery between 9-2. We also use Grubhub, Doordash and Ubereatz during our non- delivering hours. We would prefer to use in house delivery whenever possible.

We will deliver 10min drive from our building or farther for a larger order.

We offer gift cards in $5 increments.

Christopher’s Eats

5340 US Route 60, Huntington, WV

304-736-5520

Hours of operation – Wed-Thu 11am-9pm, Fri-Sat 11am-10pm, Sun 11am-3pm, Mon 11am-9pm, Closed Tue.

www.ChristophersEats.com

Orders can be placed by phone, Facebook or Instagram. Curbside pickup & delivery only.

Gift cards are available.

Fuel Counter

-809 Third Avenue, Huntington, WV (in the Market) – 681-378-3155

-6007 US Route 60 East, Suite 314, Barboursville, WV – 304-955-5649

Hours of operation – Mon-Sun 11am-8pm

www.thefuelcounter.com

Order by phone, website or downloading our App.

We offer curbside pick up and have a drive thru window at our Barboursville location. Will be offering delivery in Huntington in near future.

Gift cards are available at both locations in any denomination.

Honeybaked Ham of Barboursville

6007 US Route 60 East, Suite 222, Barboursville, WV

304-733-4266 or fax 304-733-4269

Hours of operation – Mon-Fri 10am-7pm, Sat 10am-4pm

www.honeybaked.com

We prefer telephone orders, but can take online and fax orders.

We offer home delivery ($10 charge with a $50 minimum order). Will do curbside pickup upon request and orders can be made through Grubhub.

We offer gift cards in any denomination.

HWY 55

-801 Third Avenue, Huntington, WV – 681-378-6145

-21 Tanyard Station, Barboursville, WV – 304-955-5511

Hours of operation – Huntington Mon-Sun 11am-8pm & Barboursville 11am-9pm.

www.Hwy55.com

Both locations offer call ahead orders for curbside pick up. Doordash and GrubHub can be used for delivery at both locations. Huntington location has downtown delivery for offices during lunchtime, but must be within walking distance from our Huntington location.

Both locations are also offering Free kids meals to school-aged children from 11am-2pm everyday.

La Famiglia

1327 Sixth Avenue, Huntington, WV

304-523-1008

LaFamWV@gmail.com

Hours of operation – Tue-Sat 5pm-9pm

www.LaFamigliawv.com

Carryout orders are available Tues-Sat 4pm-9pm and can be ordered by phone, email or by visiting their website. Curbside is available in our back parking lot.

Main Street on Central

646 Central Avenue, Barboursville, WV

304-955-5109

Hours of operation – Tue-Sat 4pm-8pm

Curbside and delivery is available. Customers are encouraged to pay by phone to limit contact.

We offer gift cards.

Marshall Hall of Fame Café

857 Third Avenue, Huntington, WV

304-697-9800

Hours of operation – Sun-Thu 11am-10pm, Fri-Sat 11am-11pm

Check our Facebook page for more information.

Call us for to go orders and we do offer curbside pickup. All our in house promos will be available through traditional carryout only and not valid with third party delivery services.

Nomada Bakery

210 Eleventh Street, Suite 15, Huntington, WV – Main Building at Heritage Station

681-204-5528

Hours of operation – Mon-Sat 9am-3pm

www.nomadabakery.com

Order by phone. We offer curbside service, home delivery from 4-7pm in the Downtown, Highlawn & Southside neighborhoods. Please place delivery orders before 3pm each day.

Our menu will be posted on Facebook & Instagram.

We offer gift cards.

Oscar’s Breakfast, Burgers & Brews

6007 US Route 60 East, Suite 220, Barboursville, WV

304-948-6916

Hours of operation – Mon-Thu 8am-9pm, Fri-Sat 8am-10pm, Sun 9am-9pm

www.oscarsbbb.com

Order by phone, website, Facebook page (Facebook.com/oscarsbbb), or download our app of IPhone or Android (search oscarsbbb).

We offer curbside pickup. Delivery orders are limited to orders placed online only.

All food, packaged beer and growlers are available for pickup.

Gift cards, shirts, beer glasses and beanies are available for sale. Visit our online store at our website.

Sheetz

-2251 Fifth Avenue, Huntington, WV – 304-525-6755

-740 Sixth Avenue, Huntington, WV – 681-378-3948

-432 18th Street West, Huntington, WV – 304-429-1037

Hours of operation – 24/7

www.sheetz.com

Order by phone, online or through the Sheetz app.

Drive thru window at our Fifth Avenue location.

Gift cards are available.

Stewart’s Drive Inn

-2445 Fifth Avenue, Huntington WV – 304-529-3647

-1025 Oak Street, Kenova, WV – 304-453-3647

Hours of operation – Mon-Sun 10am-9pm

www.StewartsHotdogs.com

Orders accepted by phone.

Carhop service. Business, office & hospital delivery within a 5 miles radius.

We offer gift cards – Get a $30 gift card for $25.

