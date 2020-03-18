Most read
Wi Fi Access for Cabell Students
Wednesday, March 18, 2020 - 19:28 Updated 11 min ago Edited from a Press Release
- Department of Motor Vehicles – 801 Madison Avenue Huntington, WV 25704
- Department of Health Human Resources – 2699 Park Avenue Huntington, WV 25704
- Marcum Terrace – 1100 Marcum Terrace, Huntington, WV 25705
- Rotary Garden Apartments – 65 Smith Drive, Huntington, WV 25705
- Morrison Grocery – 5197 WV-10 Barboursville, WV 25504
- Barker Ridge Church – 9457 Barker Ridge Milton, WV 25541
- Zoar Church – 1955 Balls Gap Road Milton, WV 25541
- Chestnut Grove Church – 10390 Dry Ridge Road Milton, WV 25541
Most Cabell County schools will have a new wireless network deployed Thursday morning to provide internet access to serve our students. The wireless networks should be able to be accessed from our parking lots. The name of this wireless access point will be “Student/Guest” and will not require any password. The wireless will be available from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM daily at the following school sites.
- Milton Elementary Pre-K
- Altizer Elementary
- Central City Elementary
- Cox Landing Elementary
- Culloden Elementary
- Davis Creek Elementary
- Guyandotte Elementary
- Highlawn Elementary
- Hite-Saunders Elementary
- Martha Elementary
- Meadows Elementary
- Milton Elementary
- Nichols Elementary
- Ona Elementary
- Salt Rock Elementary
- Southside Elementary
- Spring Hill Elementary
- Village of Barboursville Elementary
- Cabell County Career Technology Center
- Cabell Midland High School