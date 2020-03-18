Wi Fi Access for Cabell Students

 Wednesday, March 18, 2020 - 19:28 Updated 11 min ago Edited from a Press Release
Beginning Thursday, March 19, students will be given access to the district's wireless access without having to enter the buildings. The district owns ten school buses with Wi-Fi service that will be positioned district-wide to serve as wireless hotspots. These are the locations for buses to be parked for internet access, from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM Thursday and Friday:

 

  1. Department of Motor Vehicles – 801 Madison Avenue Huntington, WV 25704
  2. Department of Health Human Resources – 2699 Park Avenue Huntington, WV 25704
  3. Marcum Terrace – 1100 Marcum Terrace, Huntington, WV 25705
  4. Rotary Garden Apartments – 65 Smith Drive, Huntington, WV 25705
  5. Morrison Grocery – 5197 WV-10 Barboursville, WV 25504
  6. Barker Ridge Church – 9457 Barker Ridge Milton, WV 25541
  7. Zoar Church – 1955 Balls Gap Road Milton, WV 25541
  8. Chestnut Grove Church – 10390 Dry Ridge Road Milton, WV 25541

Most Cabell County schools will have a new wireless network deployed Thursday morning to provide internet access to serve our students. The wireless networks should be able to be accessed from our parking lots. The name of this wireless access point will be “Student/Guest” and will not require any password. The wireless will be available from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM daily at the following school sites.

  1. Milton Elementary Pre-K
  2. Altizer Elementary
  3. Central City Elementary
  4. Cox Landing Elementary
  5. Culloden Elementary
  6. Davis Creek Elementary
  7. Guyandotte Elementary
  8. Highlawn Elementary
  9. Hite-Saunders Elementary
  10. Martha Elementary
  11. Meadows Elementary
  12. Milton Elementary
  13. Nichols Elementary
  14. Ona Elementary
  15. Salt Rock Elementary
  16. Southside Elementary
  17. Spring Hill Elementary
  18. Village of Barboursville Elementary
  19. Cabell County Career Technology Center
  20. Cabell Midland High School
 

Software

Cabell County Schools students and employees have access to the Microsoft Office 365 productivity suite. This can be accessed online. Students also have access to all Adobe Creative Suite programs at home as long as they are enrolled in a class that utilizes these programs.  These students have access to download Adobe products directly to their home computer..
