Wi Fi Access for Cabell Students

Beginning Thursday, March 19, students will be given access to the district's wireless access without having to enter the buildings. The district owns ten school buses with Wi-Fi service that will be positioned district-wide to serve as wireless hotspots. These are the locations for buses to be parked for internet access, from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM Thursday and Friday:

Department of Motor Vehicles – 801 Madison Avenue Huntington, WV 25704 Department of Health Human Resources – 2699 Park Avenue Huntington, WV 25704 Marcum Terrace – 1100 Marcum Terrace, Huntington, WV 25705 Rotary Garden Apartments – 65 Smith Drive, Huntington, WV 25705 Morrison Grocery – 5197 WV-10 Barboursville, WV 25504 Barker Ridge Church – 9457 Barker Ridge Milton, WV 25541 Zoar Church – 1955 Balls Gap Road Milton, WV 25541 Chestnut Grove Church – 10390 Dry Ridge Road Milton, WV 25541

Most Cabell County schools will have a new wireless network deployed Thursday morning to provide internet access to serve our students. The wireless networks should be able to be accessed from our parking lots. The name of this wireless access point will be “Student/Guest” and will not require any password. The wireless will be available from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM daily at the following school sites.

Milton Elementary Pre-K Altizer Elementary Central City Elementary Cox Landing Elementary Culloden Elementary Davis Creek Elementary Guyandotte Elementary Highlawn Elementary Hite-Saunders Elementary Martha Elementary Meadows Elementary Milton Elementary Nichols Elementary Ona Elementary Salt Rock Elementary Southside Elementary Spring Hill Elementary Village of Barboursville Elementary Cabell County Career Technology Center Cabell Midland High School



