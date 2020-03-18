Drive-through COVID-19 testing center to open in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall Health, Mountain Health Network and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department will open a drive-through testing center at St. Mary’s Center for Education (CFE) at 2853 5th Avenue, for individuals with a valid order from a physician to be tested for the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Individuals should bring their physician order, insurance information and a valid ID with them. The drive-through will begin seeing patients at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 19. Beginning Friday, March 20, the drive- through will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The drive-through testing will be in the parking lot of the CFE. Individuals will remain in their cars to receive a swab test. Physicians, nurses and staff from Marshall Health will be on-site. “It is our goal to make community-wide testing available in the region, but test kits are still in short supply nationwide,” said Larry D. Dial, M.D., chief medical officer of Marshall Health. “So, we’re working collaboratively to test patients according to the testing criteria outlined by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.” “Partnerships between agencies is what makes our community so strong and able to respond in these challenging times,” said Michael E. Kilkenny, M.D., physician director of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.



WHAT: Drive-through COVID-19 testing center for individuals with a physician order

WHEN: Thursday, March 19 Noon to 12:30 p.m. WHERE: Parking lot of St. Mary’s Center for Education 2853 5th Avenue, Huntington, West Virginia

