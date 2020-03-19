Banff Mountain Film Festival has canceled due to threat of Coronavirus

 Thursday, March 19, 2020 - 01:50 Updated 4 hours ago by Angela Jones, Marshall Artists Series

HUNTINGTON, WV- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Banff Mountain Film Festival – scheduled for Tuesday, March 31st at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center - has been canceled.

 

Full refunds can be obtained at the original point of purchase. Tickets purchased online via Ticketmaster.com OR Ticketmaster telephone at 1-800-653-8000 will automatically be refunded. Tickets purchased through the Marshall Artists Series will be refunded via method of ticket purchase. Marshall Artists Series refunds will be made within 30 days. For more information contact the Marshall Artists Series at 304-696-6656.

