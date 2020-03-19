Most read
Banff Mountain Film Festival has canceled due to threat of Coronavirus
Thursday, March 19, 2020 - 01:50 Updated 4 hours ago by Angela Jones, Marshall Artists Series
Full refunds can be obtained at the original point of purchase. Tickets purchased online via Ticketmaster.com OR Ticketmaster telephone at 1-800-653-8000 will automatically be refunded. Tickets purchased through the Marshall Artists Series will be refunded via method of ticket purchase. Marshall Artists Series refunds will be made within 30 days. For more information contact the Marshall Artists Series at 304-696-6656.