March 23 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda

A G E N D A

HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL



1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call



3. Synopsis of Last Meeting



4. Reports of the Mayor



5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2020-O-05 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING PART THIRTEEN, ARTICLE 1327 AND 1329 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, CONCERNING PLANNING AND ZONING CODE



Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley



6. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2020-O-06 – AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA, 1998, AND THE ZONE MAP ATTACHED THERETO AS A PART THEREROF, BY ZONING TO C-1 NEIGHBORHOOD COMMERCIAL DISTRICT FROM R-4 RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT, THE PROPERTY IS LOCATED AT CABELL COUNTY TAX DISTRICT 5, MAP 31, PARCEL 132



Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler



7. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2020-O-9 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL TEMPORARILY REDUCING THE BUSINESS AND OCCUPATIONS TAX RATE ON THE RETAIL SALES CATEGORY FROM .25% TO .00% BY AMENDING, MODIFYING AND REENACTING SECTION 787.09 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA, TO PROVIDE RELIEF TO RESTAURANTS AND RETAIL ESTABLISHMENTS (pending committee approval)



Sponsored by: (assigned at committee)



8. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2020-O-10 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL TEMPORARILY REDUCING REFUSE FEE FROM $20.00 PER MONTH TO $0 PER MONTH BY AMENDING, MODIFYING AND REENACTING SECTION 951.08 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA, TO PROVIDE RELIEF TO RESIDENTS DURING THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK (pending committee approval)



Sponsored by: (assigned at committee)



9. Resolution re: #2020-R-11 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE CODE ENFORCEMENT DIVISION WITH ONE (1) NEW FORD F150 TRUCK



Sponsored by: Councilwoman Carol Polan



10. Resolution re: #2020-R-12 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH LABOR, MATERIALS AND EQUIPMENT FOR SIDEWALK REPLACEMENT AT THE NORTH SIDE OF 9th AVENUE FROM 16th TO 19th STREETS, WITHIN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON



Sponsored by: Councilwoman Tonia Page



11. Resolution re: #2020-R-16 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL APPROVING THE BUDGET ESTIMATE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020-2021 FOR THE GENERAL FUND AND COAL SEVERANCE TAX FUND BUDGETS



Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark



12. Public Hearing re: THE PROPOSED APPROVAL BY CITY COUNCIL OF AN AMENDMENT TO THE EXISTING PROJECT PLAN (THE “AMENDED PROJECT PLAN”) FOR THE TIF DISTRICT KNOWN AS “THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON KINETIC PARK DEVELOPMENT/REDEVELOPMENT DISTRICT NO. 2” (THE “TIF DISTRICT”) AND THE FINANCING OF THE IMPROVEMENTS WITHIN SUCH PROJECT PLAN BY THE ISSUANCE OF TAX INCREMENT REVENUE BONDS OR OTHER OBLIGATIONS PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 7, ARTICLE 11B OF THE CODE OF WEST VIRGINIA, 1931, AS AMENDED (THE “TIF ACT”)



Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley



13. Resolution re: #2020-R-14 – RESOLUTION REGARDING APPROVAL OF (i) THE TAX INCREMENT FINANCING APPLICATION (THE “APPLICATION”) WITH RESPECT TO THE PROPOSED AMENDED PROJECT PLAN FOR THE TIF DISTRICT; (ii) SUBMISSION OF THE APPLICATION TO THE WEST VIRGINIA DEVELOPMENT OFFICE; AND (iii) APPROVAL OF OTHER ITEMS IN CONNECTION THEREWITH (pending committee approval)



Sponsored by: (assigned at committee)



14. Good & Welfare



15. Adjournment