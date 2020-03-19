Most read
Huntington Police Suggest Civility Rules Alter in Pandemic
- We may decline a friendly handshake.
- We may take some reports or questions over the telephone.
- We may ask you to step outside of your home or business to speak to us.
- We may be speaking to you from a less personal distance.
- We may ask you to hold up things such as IDs and insurance cards so we can photograph them without touching them to write reports.
As we all navigate these changes, please remember that law enforcement frequently comes in contact with many people from all walks of life. These steps are taken to protect us from you in regard to the virus, but also to protect you from us and to protect our own families.
Though we may be forced to change how we interact with the public temporarily, we will continue to serve, patrol, and protect our community. We only ask that you understand our methods to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, and that you follow the current health recommendations on hygiene, sanitization, and social distancing seriously.