School of Medicine announces Match Day results

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Sixty-five medical students from the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine found out today where they will train for the next three to seven years. Coordinated by the National Residency Matching Program (NRMP), the main residency match process uses a complicated algorithm that pairs the preferences of applicants with the preferences of residency programs, resulting in a best result for graduating students.

Due to health concerns related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), many Match Day celebrations at medical school across the country, including Marshall’s, were canceled. Many of the students, instead, opened their results at home with their families.

Nearly half matched into primary care residencies, which are identified in West Virginia as family medicine, internal medicine, internal medicine/pediatrics, pediatrics and obstetrics/gynecology. Other students were accepted into anesthesiology, dermatology, emergency medicine, general surgery, neurology, orthopaedic surgery, otolaryngology, plastic surgery, psychiatry and radiology programs. One student also matched in the military match that occurred in late 2019. Twenty-one students will remain in West Virginia to complete their residency training.

Across the country, this is the largest match on record, according to the NRMP, with 40,084 registered applicants submitting program choices for 37,256 available positions.