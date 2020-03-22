OPINION: Bill Sardi - Leaders of Westerns Nations Have Been Misled Over Quarantine/Social Distancing

A geophysical and demographic analysis of COVID-19 coronavirus deaths in China and Italy reveals leaders in western nations have been misled that quarantine and social distancing will quell the spread of this disease. The mortal cases of infectious pneumonia continued on past quarantines. Death rates will predictably fall as temperatures and the solar UV index rise with the arrival of the Spring equinox (March 19).

Solar ultraviolet radiation produces vitamin D in exposed skin and is the overriding factor in infectious disease control.

Quarantines are counter-productive, as a chart below reveals. The full extent of a predicted spring “cure” that will predictably bring infectious disease to an abrupt halt will only become apparent in time, with the exception of the quarantined populations who now face indoor “urban lockdown” in the U.S., Italy and elsewhere.

A recently published analysis reveals influenza virus activity correlates with low-temperature/low UV radiation. That report states: “It is now becoming evident that meteorological factors are associated with seasonality of influenza virus epidemics.” Temperature and UV intensity are the No. 1 and No. 2 predictive factors for influenza activity. Crowding of populations in jails and other confined indoor quarters only prolongs the epidemic by virtue of the lack of sunlight indoors. Low temperature results in people wearing skin-covering clothes that completely blocks all skin exposure to the sun, the primary source for vitamin D in humans.

The political conundrum is that geophysical events are likely to quell this over-treated and under-whelming disease and governments will mistakenly take credit and will likely respond to say their onerous quarantine and social distancing measures actually worked.

Bill Sardi is a health reporter in La Vergne, California.