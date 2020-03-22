Most read
OPINION: Bill Sardi - Leaders of Westerns Nations Have Been Misled Over Quarantine/Social Distancing
Solar ultraviolet radiation produces vitamin D in exposed skin and is the overriding factor in infectious disease control.
Quarantines are counter-productive, as a chart below reveals. The full extent of a predicted spring “cure” that will predictably bring infectious disease to an abrupt halt will only become apparent in time, with the exception of the quarantined populations who now face indoor “urban lockdown” in the U.S., Italy and elsewhere.
A recently published analysis reveals influenza virus activity correlates with low-temperature/low UV radiation. That report states: “It is now becoming evident that meteorological factors are associated with seasonality of influenza virus epidemics.” Temperature and UV intensity are the No. 1 and No. 2 predictive factors for influenza activity. Crowding of populations in jails and other confined indoor quarters only prolongs the epidemic by virtue of the lack of sunlight indoors. Low temperature results in people wearing skin-covering clothes that completely blocks all skin exposure to the sun, the primary source for vitamin D in humans.
The political conundrum is that geophysical events are likely to quell this over-treated and under-whelming disease and governments will mistakenly take credit and will likely respond to say their onerous quarantine and social distancing measures actually worked.
Read more at LewRockwell.com.
Bill Sardi is a health reporter in La Vergne, California.