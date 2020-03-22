Huntington Carry Out and Closed

Restaurants & Groceries:

The CVB wants to remain a reliable resource for our community. We have compiled a list of restaurants and local establishments with the most up-to-date information we have. We would also like to thank the Huntington Regional Chamber for helping disseminate this information. Please check back often as we anticipate changes to occur.

— 21 at The Frederick – Gift cards, curbside pick-up and limited delivery available from rotating menu.

Phone: 304.529.0222

Link: https://tinyurl.com/qq5rkca

— 3 Amigos – Gift cards, curbside pick-up and delivery available in the Barboursville area. Free small cheese dip on orders of $25 or more. Phone: 304.733.4222

Link: https://www.facebook.com/3AmigosBarboursville/

— Applebee’s – Gift cards, curbside pick-up and limited delivery available.

Huntington – 304.525.4321 |

https://www.facebook.com/Applebees-Grill-Bar-147480832006023/

Barboursville – 304.733.4028 | https://www.facebook.com/applebeesbarboursvillewv/

— Austin’s at The Market – Open for to go orders and gift card purchases. Samples will not be offered at this time. Curbside pick-up and delivery available.

Phone: 304.521.2580

Link: https://www.facebook.com/AustinsAtTheMarket/

— Backyard Pizza & Raw Bar – Dining room closed to the public. Take-out and curbside delivery are available.

Phone: 304.241.2958

Link: https://www.facebook.com/BackyardPizzaandRawBar/

— Bahnhof WVrsthaus & Biergarten – Take-out available from full menu. Family style menu items have been added as well. Delivery within 5 miles with $30+ orders.

Phone: 681.204.3837

Link: https://bahnhofwv.com/menu/

— Bellacino’s Pizza and Grinders– Gift cards, carry-out, curbside pick-up and delivery available within 8 miles of the restaurant.

Phone: 304.302.0555

Link: https://www.facebook.com/BellacinosPizzaandGrinders/

— Black Sheep Burrito & Brews – Take-out available from full menu plus growlers, wine, and bottled beer. Family style menu items have been added. Delivery within 5 miles with $30+ orders.

Phone: 304.523.1555

Link: https://blacksheepwv.com/menu/

— Bob Evans – Take-out, curbside pick-up, and delivery available through Grubhub and DoorDash. 3rd Ave – 304.525.6610 | 16th St – 304.525.3473 | Barboursville – 304.733.0888

Link: https://www.bobevans.com/

— Bombshells Burgers & BBQ – Take-out, curbside pick-up, and delivery available through the restaurant, Grubhub, DoorDash, and UberEats.

Phone: 681.204.3994

Link: https://bombshellsbbq.com/menu

— Buddy’s All American BBQ – Pick-up available along with to-go orders through drive-thru window. Free piece of lemon berry cake with purchase of a gift card.

Phone: 304.522.9869

Link: http://www.wvbbq.com/

— Buffalo Wild Wings – Gift cards, carry-out and curbside pick-up available.

Phone: 304.733.0909

Link: https://www.buffalowildwings.com/en/food/

— Butter It Up & Dang Good Cinnamon Rolls – Offering free delivery on orders over $20 within 10 minutes of the restaurant between 9:00am – 2:00pm daily. (Call directly for free delivery. Offer does not work for Grubhub, UberEats, and DoorDash orders.)

Phone: 681.204.3510

Link: http://www.butteritup.com/menu.html

— Cam’s Ham – To-go and curbside pick-up available.

Phone: 304.522.7012

Link: http://thecamsham.com/index.php/menu

— Central City Cafe – Carry-out, curbside pick-up and limited delivery available during adjusted business hours.

Phone: 304.522.6142

Link: https://www.facebook.com/besthomecookinghuntington/

— Charlie Graingers – Gift cards, carry-out, curbside pick-up and delivery available.

Phone: 681.378.6943

Link: https://www.charliegraingers.com/menu

— Chili’s Grill & Bar – Gift cards, curbside pick-up and limited delivery available.

Phone: 304.733.9589

Link: https://www.facebook.com/Chilis-Grill-Bar-255693571128190/

— Christopher’s Eats – Gift cards, curbside pick-up and delivery available with limited menu.

Phone: 304.736.5520

Link: http://www.christopherseats.com/

— Club Inn Between Bar & Grill – Carry-out and curbside pick-up available.

Phone: 304.781.3527

Link: https://www.facebook.com/Club-Inn-Between-Bar-Grill-1498534210431646/

— Cracker Barrel – Gift cards, carry-out and curbside pick-up available.

Phone: 304.733.3450

Link: https://crackerbarrel.com/

— Davis’ Place Neighborhood Bar & Grill – Gift cards and carry-out available.

Phone: 304.522.9771

Link: https://www.facebook.com/Davis-Place-Neighborhood-Bar-Grill-272161773206316/

— El Ranchito – Free delivery on orders $20 and up. Delivery through Grubhub and DoorDash available. Carry-out orders from $10 and up get a free cheese dip. Gift cards available.

16th St: 304.522.7710 | https://www.facebook.com/elranchito1325/

3rd Ave: 304.525.3434 | https://www.facebook.com/elranchito2/

— Fat Patty’s – Gift cards, curbside pick-up and delivery available with through Grubhub and DoorDash. Offering daily specials. Huntington – 304.781.2555 | https://www.facebook.com/fphuntington/

Barboursville – 304.736.3600 https://www.facebook.com/fpbarboursville/

— Food Thai Thai – Gift cards, carry-out, curbside pick-up and limited delivery available.

Phone: 304.955.5504

Link: https://tinyurl.com/r877pb9

— Frostop Drive-In – Gift cards and to-go available.

Phone: 304.523.6851

Link: https://www.facebook.com/Frostop-Drive-In-165888996796186/

— Fuel Counter – Gift cards, pick-up and curbside pick-up available. Drive-thru option in Barboursville. Delivery available in Huntington Area with a minimum $20 purchase and $3 delivery fee. Huntington – 681.378.3155 | Barboursville – 304.955.5649

Link: http://thefuelcounter.com/order-now/

— Griffith & Feil Soda Fountain – Gift cards, carry-out, and curbside pick-up available.

Phone: 304.453.5227

Link: https://gfsodafountain.com/

— Grindstone Coffeeology – Drive-thru open for business. Carry out available. Offering bags of coffee to brew at home.

Phone: 606.369.7529

Link: https://www.facebook.com/Grindstonecoffeeology/

— Gringos & Botanas – Open for carry-out and curbside pick-up. Phone: 304.733.5070

Link: https://gringosandbotanas.com/2017/09/15/the-new-quirky-menu/

— Highway 55 – Huntington location is temporarily closed beginning Friday, March 20. Barboursville is open for drive-thru and pick-up orders. Offering school aged children free kids meals from 11:00am – 2:00pm.

Barboursville: 304.955.5511

Link: https://www.hwy55.com/menu/burgers

— Holy Smoke BBQ – Offering free home delivery to Ceredo-Kenova residents and curbside pick-up to customers.

Phone: 304.525.7500

Link: https://www.holysmokebbqhouse.com/menu-1

— Honeybaked Ham – Pick-up available or curbside delivery upon request.

Phone: 304.733.4266

Link: https://shipping.honeybaked.com/stores/details/2227

— Jim’s Steak & Spaghetti – Pick-up and curbside delivery available.

Phone: 304.696.9788

Link: https://www.jimsspaghetti.com/

— Jolly Pirate Donuts – Carry-out and curbside pick-up available. Phone: 304.736.6885

Link: https://www.facebook.com/JollyPirateWV/

— Julian’s Market – Full-service grocery store with a butcher shop, deli, and full grocer department.

Phone: 304.529.6225

Link: https://www.facebook.com/JuliansMarket/

— La Famiglia – Offering to-go orders with “Family Style” menu, catering menu, and regular menu for curbside pick-up.

Phone: 304.523.1008

Link: https://www.facebook.com/LaFamigliaDeli/

— Let’s Eat – Offering take-out orders and available on DoorDash. Free catering delivery for 10+ orders.

Phone: 304.654.2003

Link: https://www.facebook.com/LetsEatHuntington/

— Little Caesar’s – Gift cards, no contact pick-up and drive-thru available at all local locations.

Link: https://littlecaesars.com/en-us/

— LongHorn Steakhouse – Gift cards, carry-out and curbside pick-up available.

Phone: 304.955.5541

Link: https://www.longhornsteakhouse.com/home

— Main Street on Central – Gift cards, curbside pick-up and delivery within Barboursville from limited menu available.

Phone: 304.955.5109

Link: https://www.facebook.com/mainstreetoncentral/

— Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe – To-go orders and curbside pick-up available including beer and bottles of wine.

Phone: 304.697.9800

Link: https://www.facebook.com/marshallcafe/

— Midway West Drive-In – Gift cards and to-go available.

Phone: 304.697.3644

Link: https://www.facebook.com/MidwayWest/

— Navarino Bay – Gift cards, carry-out, and curbside pick-up available during adjusted business hours.

Phone: 681.378.0020

Link: https://www.facebook.com/Navarino-Bay-385706381868524/

— Nawab Indian Cuisine – Providing paced to-go lunch boxes with two vegetarian and one non-vegetarian option with naan bread, and dessert for $9.00. GrubHub delivery and carry out available. Phone: 304.525.8500

Link: https://www.facebook.com/Nawabhuntington/

— O’Charley’s – Gift cards, carry-out, curbside pick-up and limited delivery available.

Phone: 304.733.9301

Link: https://www.facebook.com/OCharleysBarboursville/

— Olive Garden – Gift cards, carry-out, and curbside pick-up available.

Phone: 304.733.6481

Link: https://www.olivegarden.com/home

— Oscar’s Breakfast, Burgers & Brews – Dining room closed to the public. Takeout available including (new) growler fills, retail bottle/can beer, cider, and bottles of wines.

Phone: 304.948.6916

Link: https://www.facebook.com/OscarsBBB/

— Outback Steakhouse – Gift cards, curbside pick-up and limited delivery available.

Phone: 304.733.1355

Link: https://www.outback.com/

— Paula Vega Cakes – Carry-out, curbside pick-up, and delivery are available.

Phone: 304.972.2253

Link: http://paulavegacakes.com/index.jsp

— The Peddler – Dining room closed to the public. Take-out and curbside delivery available including (new) growlers fills. New family style menu added.

Phone: 304.691.0415

Link: https://tinyurl.com/uqet74g

— Pho U & Mi – Open for carry out orders.

Phone: 681.888.5338

Link: https://www.phouandmihuntington.com/

— Red Lobster – Gift cards, carry-out, curbside pick-up, and limited delivery available.

Phone: 304.529.4042

Link: https://www.redlobster.com/

— Rio Grande (4th Ave) – Gift cards, curbside pick-up and delivery available.

Phone: 304.522.3010

Link: https://www.facebook.com/rioon4th/

— Rio Grande (5th Ave) – Gift cards, curbside pick-up, drive-thru and delivery available through Grubhub and DoorDash.

Phone: 304.522.2300

Link: https://www.facebook.com/Rio5thAve/

— Rocco’s Ristorante – Dining room closed to the public. Offering a limited menu for curbside pick-up and delivery to Ceredo-Kenova residents.

Phone: 304.453.3000

Link: https://www.roccosristorante.com/

— Roosters – Free kids meal to all kids 12 years old and under through Sunday, April 5th. Lobby pick-up, curbside delivery, and Grubhub available.

Phone: 304.522.9464

Link: https://www.wingrestauranthuntingtonwv.com/menu/

— Ruby Tuesday – Gift cards, curbside pick-up and delivery available through Grubhub and DoorDash.

Phone: 304.733.2223

Link: http://www.rubytuesday.com/

— Sam’s Hot Dog Stand – Gift cards and to-go available.

Phone: 304.429.5422

Link: https://tinyurl.com/r6su6wt

— Shogun Japanese Steakhouse – Gift cards, carry-out and curbside pick-up available.

Phone: 304.733.2917

Link: https://tinyurl.com/sgwztel

— Sip Wine & Whiskey Bar – Open for retail wine sales starting Thursday, March 19. Gift cards and t-shirts available. All bottles up to 45% off.

Phone: 304.523.5533

Link: https://www.sipwineandwhiskey.com/

— South Tenampa – Gift cards, carry-out, curbside pick-up and delivery available.

Phone: 681.204.7068

Link: https://tinyurl.com/rszk3uw

— Steak ‘n Shake – Gift cards, carry-out and drive-thru available. Phone: 304.696.3645

Link: https://www.facebook.com/SteaknShakeBarboursvilleWV/

— Stewarts Original Hot Dogs – Gift cards and to-go available. Huntington – 304.529.3647 | Kenova – 304.453.3647

Link: https://www.facebook.com/StewartsHotDogs/

— Summit Beer Station – Growler fills, keg sales, and gift certificate available. No on-site consumption including tastes.

Phone: 681.378.0468

Link: https://www.facebook.com/summitbeerstation/

— Surin of Thailand – Open for carry out and curbside pick-up. Phone: 681.204.5099

Link: http://surinofthailand.com/location/surin-huntington/

— Taste of Asia – Pick-up available along with delivery within 6 miles of restaurant.

Phone: 304.781.2222

Link: http://www.tasteofasiahibachi.com/

— Tequila Grill – Carry-out and curbside pick-up available. Delivery offered from 4:00-8:00pm on orders $50+ within 5 miles of the restaurant.

Phone: 304.948.6499

Link: http://www.tequilagrillwv.com/

— Texas Roadhouse – Carry-out and curbside pick-up available. Phone: 304.521.4443

Link: https://www.texasroadhouse.com/locations/west-virginia/huntington

— Tortilla Factory – Carry-out, curbside pick-up, and delivery available. Non-alcoholic house margarita mix now being offered. Phone: 304.948.7518

Link: http://www.tortillafactorywv.com/

— Tulsi at The Market – Natural grocery & wellness store. Gift cards, curbside pick-up and limited delivery available.

Phone: 304.908.9260

Link: https://www.facebook.com/tulsiwv/

— West Tenampa – Gift cards, carry-out, curbside pick-up and delivery available.

Phone: 304.522.0152

Link: http://www.wvtenampa.com/

— The Wild Ramp – Open with limited capacity to keep patrons safe.

Phone: 304.523.7267

Link: http://wildramp.org/

— The Woods – Carry-out and delivery available with Grubhub and UberEats.

Phone: 681.204.5864

Link: https://www.facebook.com/thewoodsbarwv/

Retail & Entertainment:

— Birds of a Feather Boutique – Online shop open along with adjusted storefront hours. Curbside delivery available. FB Live sales scheduled.

Phone: 681.204.3731

Link: https://www.boafboutique.com/s/shop

— Brown Dog Yoga – No group classes from Wednesday, March 18 to Sunday, March 22. Virtual classes are available for members. Phone: 681.204.3968

Link: https://www.browndogyoga.com/

— Full Circle Gifts & Goods – Temporarily closed beginning Monday, March 16. Online shop is still open and gift cards are available for purchase.

Phone: 207.522.7868

Link: https://fullcircleceramic.com/

— The Haute Wick Social – Temporarily closed beginning Wednesday, March 18. FB and phone orders available along with gift cards. FB Lives sales scheduled.

Phone: 681.204.5980

Link: https://www.thehautewicksocial.com/

— Inner Geek – Open with adjusted business hours. Curbside pick-up and shipping available.

Phone: 304.529.7323

Link: https://www.facebook.com/InnerGeekHuntington/

— Kenzington Alley – Offering free home delivery and/or free shipping, Facetime shopping by appointment, and Facebook Live sales.

Phone: 681.888.5911

Link: https://www.kenzingtonalley.com/

— Modern Daisy Boutique – Storefront is closed to the public. Online shopping available with free shipping through April. Delivery within 15 minutes of the shop. FB Live sales scheduled.

Phone: 304.617.7558

Link: https://moderndaisy.com/

— Old Main Emporium – Storefront is closed starting Tuesday, March 17 but online shopping is available. Facebook Live sales scheduled.

Phone: 304.522.6246

Link: https://www.oldmainemporium.com/

— Pottery Place – Paint in studio or take it with you! You can purchase eGift cards or a Party To Go order.

Phone: 304.525.8777

Link: https://thepotteryplace.biz/

— River City Leather – Storefront temporarily closed starting Monday, March 19. Online shopping available. 20% off everything. 30% off sale products. Free shipping on orders over $50.

Phone: 681.203.4636

Link: https://rivercityleather.com/

— Studio 8 Health, Wellness & Fitness – Starting Monday, March 16, clients will have a virtual class option.

Phone: 304.634.0949

Link: https://www.studio8wv.com/

— The Razor and Shear Grooming and Supply Company – Online shop open and gift cards available with shipping options or in store pick up.

Phone: 304.544.7187

Link: https://www.therazorandshear.com/

— The Red Caboose – Temporarily closed starting Tuesday, March 17. FB Live sales scheduled.

Phone: 304.525.7333

Link: https://www.facebook.com/theredcaboosewv/

— Wildflower Gift Gallery – Storefront temporarily closed starting Wednesday, March 18. Private appointments and shipping available. Website coming soon.

Phone: 304.638.3760

Link: https://www.facebook.com/WildflowerGiftGallery/

Closed:

Restaurants:

— The Bodega WV – Temporarily closed starting Wednesday, March 18.

— Hank’s Wallstreet Tavern & Piano Bar – Temporarily closed starting Tuesday, March 17.

— Hibachi Japanese Steak House – Temporarily closed starting Wednesday, March 18.

— Le Bistro & The Cellar Door – Temporarily closed starting Tuesday, March 17.

— Nomada Bakery – Temporarily closed starting Saturday, March 21.

— Peace, Love and Little Donuts – Temporarily closed starting Thursday, March 19.

— Quicksilver Arcade Bar & Kitchen – Temporarily closed starting Wednesday, March 18.

— Smoke ‘Em If You Got ‘Em BBQ – Temporarily closed starting Thursday, March 19.

— Sunset Grill – Closed through Monday, March 23.

— Taps at Heritage – Temporarily closed starting Sunday, March 22.

— Xuan Fusion Sushi – Temporarily closed starting on Saturday, March 21.