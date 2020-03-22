Most read
Huntington Carry Out and Closed
Restaurants & Groceries:
— 21 at The Frederick – Gift cards, curbside pick-up and limited delivery available from rotating menu.
Phone: 304.529.0222
Link: https://tinyurl.com/qq5rkca
— 3 Amigos – Gift cards, curbside pick-up and delivery available in the Barboursville area. Free small cheese dip on orders of $25 or more. Phone: 304.733.4222
Link: https://www.facebook.com/3AmigosBarboursville/
— Applebee’s – Gift cards, curbside pick-up and limited delivery available.
Huntington – 304.525.4321 |
https://www.facebook.com/Applebees-Grill-Bar-147480832006023/
Barboursville – 304.733.4028 | https://www.facebook.com/applebeesbarboursvillewv/
— Austin’s at The Market – Open for to go orders and gift card purchases. Samples will not be offered at this time. Curbside pick-up and delivery available.
Phone: 304.521.2580
Link: https://www.facebook.com/AustinsAtTheMarket/
— Backyard Pizza & Raw Bar – Dining room closed to the public. Take-out and curbside delivery are available.
Phone: 304.241.2958
Link: https://www.facebook.com/BackyardPizzaandRawBar/
— Bahnhof WVrsthaus & Biergarten – Take-out available from full menu. Family style menu items have been added as well. Delivery within 5 miles with $30+ orders.
Phone: 681.204.3837
Link: https://bahnhofwv.com/menu/
— Bellacino’s Pizza and Grinders– Gift cards, carry-out, curbside pick-up and delivery available within 8 miles of the restaurant.
Phone: 304.302.0555
Link: https://www.facebook.com/BellacinosPizzaandGrinders/
— Black Sheep Burrito & Brews – Take-out available from full menu plus growlers, wine, and bottled beer. Family style menu items have been added. Delivery within 5 miles with $30+ orders.
Phone: 304.523.1555
Link: https://blacksheepwv.com/menu/
— Bob Evans – Take-out, curbside pick-up, and delivery available through Grubhub and DoorDash. 3rd Ave – 304.525.6610 | 16th St – 304.525.3473 | Barboursville – 304.733.0888
Link: https://www.bobevans.com/
— Bombshells Burgers & BBQ – Take-out, curbside pick-up, and delivery available through the restaurant, Grubhub, DoorDash, and UberEats.
Phone: 681.204.3994
Link: https://bombshellsbbq.com/menu
— Buddy’s All American BBQ – Pick-up available along with to-go orders through drive-thru window. Free piece of lemon berry cake with purchase of a gift card.
Phone: 304.522.9869
Link: http://www.wvbbq.com/
— Buffalo Wild Wings – Gift cards, carry-out and curbside pick-up available.
Phone: 304.733.0909
Link: https://www.buffalowildwings.com/en/food/
— Butter It Up & Dang Good Cinnamon Rolls – Offering free delivery on orders over $20 within 10 minutes of the restaurant between 9:00am – 2:00pm daily. (Call directly for free delivery. Offer does not work for Grubhub, UberEats, and DoorDash orders.)
Phone: 681.204.3510
Link: http://www.butteritup.com/menu.html
— Cam’s Ham – To-go and curbside pick-up available.
Phone: 304.522.7012
Link: http://thecamsham.com/index.php/menu
— Central City Cafe – Carry-out, curbside pick-up and limited delivery available during adjusted business hours.
Phone: 304.522.6142
Link: https://www.facebook.com/besthomecookinghuntington/
— Charlie Graingers – Gift cards, carry-out, curbside pick-up and delivery available.
Phone: 681.378.6943
Link: https://www.charliegraingers.com/menu
— Chili’s Grill & Bar – Gift cards, curbside pick-up and limited delivery available.
Phone: 304.733.9589
Link: https://www.facebook.com/Chilis-Grill-Bar-255693571128190/
— Christopher’s Eats – Gift cards, curbside pick-up and delivery available with limited menu.
Phone: 304.736.5520
Link: http://www.christopherseats.com/
— Club Inn Between Bar & Grill – Carry-out and curbside pick-up available.
Phone: 304.781.3527
Link: https://www.facebook.com/Club-Inn-Between-Bar-Grill-1498534210431646/
— Cracker Barrel – Gift cards, carry-out and curbside pick-up available.
Phone: 304.733.3450
Link: https://crackerbarrel.com/
— Davis’ Place Neighborhood Bar & Grill – Gift cards and carry-out available.
Phone: 304.522.9771
Link: https://www.facebook.com/Davis-Place-Neighborhood-Bar-Grill-272161773206316/
— El Ranchito – Free delivery on orders $20 and up. Delivery through Grubhub and DoorDash available. Carry-out orders from $10 and up get a free cheese dip. Gift cards available.
16th St: 304.522.7710 | https://www.facebook.com/elranchito1325/
3rd Ave: 304.525.3434 | https://www.facebook.com/elranchito2/
— Fat Patty’s – Gift cards, curbside pick-up and delivery available with through Grubhub and DoorDash. Offering daily specials. Huntington – 304.781.2555 | https://www.facebook.com/fphuntington/
Barboursville – 304.736.3600 https://www.facebook.com/fpbarboursville/
— Food Thai Thai – Gift cards, carry-out, curbside pick-up and limited delivery available.
Phone: 304.955.5504
Link: https://tinyurl.com/r877pb9
— Frostop Drive-In – Gift cards and to-go available.
Phone: 304.523.6851
Link: https://www.facebook.com/Frostop-Drive-In-165888996796186/
— Fuel Counter – Gift cards, pick-up and curbside pick-up available. Drive-thru option in Barboursville. Delivery available in Huntington Area with a minimum $20 purchase and $3 delivery fee. Huntington – 681.378.3155 | Barboursville – 304.955.5649
Link: http://thefuelcounter.com/order-now/
— Griffith & Feil Soda Fountain – Gift cards, carry-out, and curbside pick-up available.
Phone: 304.453.5227
Link: https://gfsodafountain.com/
— Grindstone Coffeeology – Drive-thru open for business. Carry out available. Offering bags of coffee to brew at home.
Phone: 606.369.7529
Link: https://www.facebook.com/Grindstonecoffeeology/
— Gringos & Botanas – Open for carry-out and curbside pick-up. Phone: 304.733.5070
Link: https://gringosandbotanas.com/2017/09/15/the-new-quirky-menu/
— Highway 55 – Huntington location is temporarily closed beginning Friday, March 20. Barboursville is open for drive-thru and pick-up orders. Offering school aged children free kids meals from 11:00am – 2:00pm.
Barboursville: 304.955.5511
Link: https://www.hwy55.com/menu/burgers
— Holy Smoke BBQ – Offering free home delivery to Ceredo-Kenova residents and curbside pick-up to customers.
Phone: 304.525.7500
Link: https://www.holysmokebbqhouse.com/menu-1
— Honeybaked Ham – Pick-up available or curbside delivery upon request.
Phone: 304.733.4266
Link: https://shipping.honeybaked.com/stores/details/2227
— Jim’s Steak & Spaghetti – Pick-up and curbside delivery available.
Phone: 304.696.9788
Link: https://www.jimsspaghetti.com/
— Jolly Pirate Donuts – Carry-out and curbside pick-up available. Phone: 304.736.6885
Link: https://www.facebook.com/JollyPirateWV/
— Julian’s Market – Full-service grocery store with a butcher shop, deli, and full grocer department.
Phone: 304.529.6225
Link: https://www.facebook.com/JuliansMarket/
— La Famiglia – Offering to-go orders with “Family Style” menu, catering menu, and regular menu for curbside pick-up.
Phone: 304.523.1008
Link: https://www.facebook.com/LaFamigliaDeli/
— Let’s Eat – Offering take-out orders and available on DoorDash. Free catering delivery for 10+ orders.
Phone: 304.654.2003
Link: https://www.facebook.com/LetsEatHuntington/
— Little Caesar’s – Gift cards, no contact pick-up and drive-thru available at all local locations.
Link: https://littlecaesars.com/en-us/
— LongHorn Steakhouse – Gift cards, carry-out and curbside pick-up available.
Phone: 304.955.5541
Link: https://www.longhornsteakhouse.com/home
— Main Street on Central – Gift cards, curbside pick-up and delivery within Barboursville from limited menu available.
Phone: 304.955.5109
Link: https://www.facebook.com/mainstreetoncentral/
— Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe – To-go orders and curbside pick-up available including beer and bottles of wine.
Phone: 304.697.9800
Link: https://www.facebook.com/marshallcafe/
— Midway West Drive-In – Gift cards and to-go available.
Phone: 304.697.3644
Link: https://www.facebook.com/MidwayWest/
— Navarino Bay – Gift cards, carry-out, and curbside pick-up available during adjusted business hours.
Phone: 681.378.0020
Link: https://www.facebook.com/Navarino-Bay-385706381868524/
— Nawab Indian Cuisine – Providing paced to-go lunch boxes with two vegetarian and one non-vegetarian option with naan bread, and dessert for $9.00. GrubHub delivery and carry out available. Phone: 304.525.8500
Link: https://www.facebook.com/Nawabhuntington/
— O’Charley’s – Gift cards, carry-out, curbside pick-up and limited delivery available.
Phone: 304.733.9301
Link: https://www.facebook.com/OCharleysBarboursville/
— Olive Garden – Gift cards, carry-out, and curbside pick-up available.
Phone: 304.733.6481
Link: https://www.olivegarden.com/home
— Oscar’s Breakfast, Burgers & Brews – Dining room closed to the public. Takeout available including (new) growler fills, retail bottle/can beer, cider, and bottles of wines.
Phone: 304.948.6916
Link: https://www.facebook.com/OscarsBBB/
— Outback Steakhouse – Gift cards, curbside pick-up and limited delivery available.
Phone: 304.733.1355
Link: https://www.outback.com/
— Paula Vega Cakes – Carry-out, curbside pick-up, and delivery are available.
Phone: 304.972.2253
Link: http://paulavegacakes.com/index.jsp
— The Peddler – Dining room closed to the public. Take-out and curbside delivery available including (new) growlers fills. New family style menu added.
Phone: 304.691.0415
Link: https://tinyurl.com/uqet74g
— Pho U & Mi – Open for carry out orders.
Phone: 681.888.5338
Link: https://www.phouandmihuntington.com/
— Red Lobster – Gift cards, carry-out, curbside pick-up, and limited delivery available.
Phone: 304.529.4042
Link: https://www.redlobster.com/
— Rio Grande (4th Ave) – Gift cards, curbside pick-up and delivery available.
Phone: 304.522.3010
Link: https://www.facebook.com/rioon4th/
— Rio Grande (5th Ave) – Gift cards, curbside pick-up, drive-thru and delivery available through Grubhub and DoorDash.
Phone: 304.522.2300
Link: https://www.facebook.com/Rio5thAve/
— Rocco’s Ristorante – Dining room closed to the public. Offering a limited menu for curbside pick-up and delivery to Ceredo-Kenova residents.
Phone: 304.453.3000
Link: https://www.roccosristorante.com/
— Roosters – Free kids meal to all kids 12 years old and under through Sunday, April 5th. Lobby pick-up, curbside delivery, and Grubhub available.
Phone: 304.522.9464
Link: https://www.wingrestauranthuntingtonwv.com/menu/
— Ruby Tuesday – Gift cards, curbside pick-up and delivery available through Grubhub and DoorDash.
Phone: 304.733.2223
Link: http://www.rubytuesday.com/
— Sam’s Hot Dog Stand – Gift cards and to-go available.
Phone: 304.429.5422
Link: https://tinyurl.com/r6su6wt
— Shogun Japanese Steakhouse – Gift cards, carry-out and curbside pick-up available.
Phone: 304.733.2917
Link: https://tinyurl.com/sgwztel
— Sip Wine & Whiskey Bar – Open for retail wine sales starting Thursday, March 19. Gift cards and t-shirts available. All bottles up to 45% off.
Phone: 304.523.5533
Link: https://www.sipwineandwhiskey.com/
— South Tenampa – Gift cards, carry-out, curbside pick-up and delivery available.
Phone: 681.204.7068
Link: https://tinyurl.com/rszk3uw
— Steak ‘n Shake – Gift cards, carry-out and drive-thru available. Phone: 304.696.3645
Link: https://www.facebook.com/SteaknShakeBarboursvilleWV/
— Stewarts Original Hot Dogs – Gift cards and to-go available. Huntington – 304.529.3647 | Kenova – 304.453.3647
Link: https://www.facebook.com/StewartsHotDogs/
— Summit Beer Station – Growler fills, keg sales, and gift certificate available. No on-site consumption including tastes.
Phone: 681.378.0468
Link: https://www.facebook.com/summitbeerstation/
— Surin of Thailand – Open for carry out and curbside pick-up. Phone: 681.204.5099
Link: http://surinofthailand.com/location/surin-huntington/
— Taste of Asia – Pick-up available along with delivery within 6 miles of restaurant.
Phone: 304.781.2222
Link: http://www.tasteofasiahibachi.com/
— Tequila Grill – Carry-out and curbside pick-up available. Delivery offered from 4:00-8:00pm on orders $50+ within 5 miles of the restaurant.
Phone: 304.948.6499
Link: http://www.tequilagrillwv.com/
— Texas Roadhouse – Carry-out and curbside pick-up available. Phone: 304.521.4443
Link: https://www.texasroadhouse.com/locations/west-virginia/huntington
— Tortilla Factory – Carry-out, curbside pick-up, and delivery available. Non-alcoholic house margarita mix now being offered. Phone: 304.948.7518
Link: http://www.tortillafactorywv.com/
— Tulsi at The Market – Natural grocery & wellness store. Gift cards, curbside pick-up and limited delivery available.
Phone: 304.908.9260
Link: https://www.facebook.com/tulsiwv/
— West Tenampa – Gift cards, carry-out, curbside pick-up and delivery available.
Phone: 304.522.0152
Link: http://www.wvtenampa.com/
— The Wild Ramp – Open with limited capacity to keep patrons safe.
Phone: 304.523.7267
Link: http://wildramp.org/
— The Woods – Carry-out and delivery available with Grubhub and UberEats.
Phone: 681.204.5864
Link: https://www.facebook.com/thewoodsbarwv/
Retail & Entertainment:
— Birds of a Feather Boutique – Online shop open along with adjusted storefront hours. Curbside delivery available. FB Live sales scheduled.
Phone: 681.204.3731
Link: https://www.boafboutique.com/s/shop
— Brown Dog Yoga – No group classes from Wednesday, March 18 to Sunday, March 22. Virtual classes are available for members. Phone: 681.204.3968
Link: https://www.browndogyoga.com/
— Full Circle Gifts & Goods – Temporarily closed beginning Monday, March 16. Online shop is still open and gift cards are available for purchase.
Phone: 207.522.7868
Link: https://fullcircleceramic.com/
— The Haute Wick Social – Temporarily closed beginning Wednesday, March 18. FB and phone orders available along with gift cards. FB Lives sales scheduled.
Phone: 681.204.5980
Link: https://www.thehautewicksocial.com/
— Inner Geek – Open with adjusted business hours. Curbside pick-up and shipping available.
Phone: 304.529.7323
Link: https://www.facebook.com/InnerGeekHuntington/
— Kenzington Alley – Offering free home delivery and/or free shipping, Facetime shopping by appointment, and Facebook Live sales.
Phone: 681.888.5911
Link: https://www.kenzingtonalley.com/
— Modern Daisy Boutique – Storefront is closed to the public. Online shopping available with free shipping through April. Delivery within 15 minutes of the shop. FB Live sales scheduled.
Phone: 304.617.7558
Link: https://moderndaisy.com/
— Old Main Emporium – Storefront is closed starting Tuesday, March 17 but online shopping is available. Facebook Live sales scheduled.
Phone: 304.522.6246
Link: https://www.oldmainemporium.com/
— Pottery Place – Paint in studio or take it with you! You can purchase eGift cards or a Party To Go order.
Phone: 304.525.8777
Link: https://thepotteryplace.biz/
— River City Leather – Storefront temporarily closed starting Monday, March 19. Online shopping available. 20% off everything. 30% off sale products. Free shipping on orders over $50.
Phone: 681.203.4636
Link: https://rivercityleather.com/
— Studio 8 Health, Wellness & Fitness – Starting Monday, March 16, clients will have a virtual class option.
Phone: 304.634.0949
Link: https://www.studio8wv.com/
— The Razor and Shear Grooming and Supply Company – Online shop open and gift cards available with shipping options or in store pick up.
Phone: 304.544.7187
Link: https://www.therazorandshear.com/
— The Red Caboose – Temporarily closed starting Tuesday, March 17. FB Live sales scheduled.
Phone: 304.525.7333
Link: https://www.facebook.com/theredcaboosewv/
— Wildflower Gift Gallery – Storefront temporarily closed starting Wednesday, March 18. Private appointments and shipping available. Website coming soon.
Phone: 304.638.3760
Link: https://www.facebook.com/WildflowerGiftGallery/
Closed:
Restaurants:
— The Bodega WV – Temporarily closed starting Wednesday, March 18.
— Hank’s Wallstreet Tavern & Piano Bar – Temporarily closed starting Tuesday, March 17.
— Hibachi Japanese Steak House – Temporarily closed starting Wednesday, March 18.
— Le Bistro & The Cellar Door – Temporarily closed starting Tuesday, March 17.
— Nomada Bakery – Temporarily closed starting Saturday, March 21.
— Peace, Love and Little Donuts – Temporarily closed starting Thursday, March 19.
— Quicksilver Arcade Bar & Kitchen – Temporarily closed starting Wednesday, March 18.
— Smoke ‘Em If You Got ‘Em BBQ – Temporarily closed starting Thursday, March 19.
— Sunset Grill – Closed through Monday, March 23.
— Taps at Heritage – Temporarily closed starting Sunday, March 22.
— Xuan Fusion Sushi – Temporarily closed starting on Saturday, March 21.