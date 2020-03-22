Austin's to Close after Wednesday

Most read
Several weeks ago as the pandemic continued to spread we kept a watchful eye on up to date news. We made the decision to continue to operate based on then current information from local, state, and federal authorities. We implemented the use of upmost sanitary measures possible. This pandemic has been so fluid and unprecedented; we are living on a day to day basis of “What’s next?” This situation has progressively become more and more serious over the past couple weeks and looks to continue on that course.
For the safety of our employees, customers, and ourselves we have now made the decision to temporarily close Wednesday at 8pm until it is deemed safe to re-open (if we are mandated to close before Wed. we will follow orders accordingly).
Sunday, March 22, 2020, is business as normal with all menu items available. Monday thru Wednesday, March 23-25, will be PINTS and QUARTS only. We encourage you to call the shop and pre-order your pints and quarts to cut down on wait times. 304-521-2580