Austin's to Close after Wednesday

Austin’s loves nothing more than this time of year. We love the excitement our loyal customers bring to our business knowing spring is here and summer is right around the corner. Unfortunately, this year has been anything but normal, as we have all been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. We were hoping to safely bring some normalcy to your everyday lives.





Several weeks ago as the pandemic continued to spread we kept a watchful eye on up to date news. We made the decision to continue to operate based on then current information from local, state, and federal authorities. We implemented the use of upmost sanitary measures possible. This pandemic has been so fluid and unprecedented; we are living on a day to day basis of “What’s next?” This situation has progressively become more and more serious over the past couple weeks and looks to continue on that course.



For the safety of our employees, customers, and ourselves we have now made the decision to temporarily close Wednesday at 8pm until it is deemed safe to re-open (if we are mandated to close before Wed. we will follow orders accordingly).



Sunday, March 22, 2020, is business as normal with all menu items available. Monday thru Wednesday, March 23-25, will be PINTS and QUARTS only. We encourage you to call the shop and pre-order your pints and quarts to cut down on wait times. 304-521-2580







