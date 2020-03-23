WV Gov Justice Issues Stay at Home Order

“STAY AT HOME” ORDER DETAILS



With the order in place, West Virginians can still: Go to the grocery, convenience, or warehouse store

Go to the pharmacy to pick up medications and other healthcare necessities

Go to medical appointments (check with your doctor or provider first)

Go to a restaurant for take-out, delivery, or drive-thru

Care for or support a friend or family member

Take a walk, ride your bike, hike, jog, and be in nature for exercise – just keep at least six feet between you and others

Walk your pets and take them to the veterinarian if necessary

Help someone to get necessary supplies

Receive deliveries from any business which delivers

However, West Virginians should not: Go to work unless you are providing essential services or work for an essential business as defined by the Order

Visit friends and family if there is no urgent need

Maintain less than six feet of distance from others when you go out

Visit loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, skilled nursing facility, or other

What is the difference between “Stay at Home” and “social distancing”? Stay at home is a stricter form of social distancing

Stay at home means:

Stay home (stay unexposed and do not expose others)



Only go out for essential services



Stay six feet or more away from others



Don’t gather in groups

“Our people are working around the clock, as well as myself, and we’re on it as best we possibly can. We’ve done good stuff,” Gov. Justice said. “That has led us to only 16 positive tests at this time. But we’ve got to realize we are a very high risk state.”