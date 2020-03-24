Special Huntington Council Meeting March 31

Huntington City Council will hold a special meeting, Monday, March 31, to vote on ordinances that will assist business and residents during the cornovirus epidemic.

One ordinance will freeze the business and occupation tax for restaurant and retailers for the next 90 days. The businesses will pay nothing during that time. Meanwhile, the city will waive the $20 per month refuse fee through June 30, 2020.

Council approved a special meeting next week to speed the implementation of the relief.