Dr. Willenburg

Drs. Larry Dial, Chief Medical Officer, and Kara Willenburg, medical director of infection prevention and antimicrobial stewardship at Cabell Huntington Hospital, joined Rep. Carol Miller for a teleconference on the cornovirus in West Virginia Wednesday afternoon March 25. West Virginia has been fortunate to have been the last to record a diagnosis; the state still does not have any deaths.Why? In addition Louisiana was one of the last states to contact a virus diagnosis, now it's peaking with NY and LA. West Virginia has been fortunate to have been the last to record a diagnosis; the state still does not have any deaths.Why? In addition Louisiana was one of the last states to contact a virus diagnosis, now it's peaking with NY and LA.

Dr. Dial speculated that the Mountain State's already "rural" geography and a tendency for social distancing combined with "not as many travelers to NYC, LA or overseas" helped hold down the count. Louisiana has spiked. A resident told CNN that the social closeness of the just concluded Marti Gras severely increased the mix and diversity. On the other hand, WV continues to generally maintain social distancing. One caller got a thumbs up for a tiny rural church holding a "drive in" styled service wherein the speakers were on a stage and the attendees remained in their cars. Rep, Miller added. "It's a way of being in community without touching or breathing on each other." However, Dial and Willenburg noted WV has the top risk rating for its high density of obesity , diabetes and heart disease. The slow spread will assist in lowering facility and equipment shortages. Dr. Willenburg stressed that washing hands means "like a surgeon" , not simply turn on water, apply soap, and dry. She added that trips to the grocery store or going out should be "planned." She suggested wearing plattic gloves at the store using a credit or debit card (to not touch passed around money) and when she returns home from work at the hospital, she strips , takes a shower and puts her clothes in the washer. Dial called the virus "a scary scenario" even as the state remains in the "containment" bottle where we can continue to social distance to slow spread. Like other states shortages are ahead for lack of personal protective gear, beds, and ventilators. The spread comes from nose "droplets" and a sneeze can spray the infection six feet of course, how do you state 'it's an allergy' , I don't have the virus?' Most counties with cases are in the single didgets , other still have zero. Mongahalia whiere West Virginia University draws students from across the country the count is up to 60. Physicans continue to warn that the worst will comes in two to three weeks. The relief package remains in debate held up in the Senate by four senators complaining that some employees collecting unemployment would make more money than when working. Even President Donald Trump accepted, it's an incentive to keep people at home. Individuals with IRS direct transfer will receive their stimulus first; others may wait a month for a mailed check.

