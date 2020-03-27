Most read
- March 26 Cabell County Commission Meeting Agenda
- IMAGES: Davis Model for Character in Daniel Boyd's Chillers
- Health Officials Continue to Stress Hygiene to Combat Virus Outbreak
- List of Huntington Businesses Closed, Offering Curbside Pick-up/Limited Delivery
- Marshall Upsets Southern Miss
- IMAGE GALLERY: Marshall Women Fall to East Carolina in OT
- 14th Toy Holiday Party Fund Raiser Tonight
- Candidates Discuss Local Challenges at Forum IMAGES
Yeager Scholar to help find solutions for the coronavirus
Schrader will graduate this spring with majors in environmental sciences and health sciences and a public health minor.
“This entire experience still feels very surreal to me,” Schrader said. “Two weeks ago, I was just studying in my dorm and fast forward to (Sunday) when I packed it all up and moved my entire life to D.C. to help investigate the chaos we’re living in right now.”
So far this week, she is getting acquainted with her office and official duties. She’s been sitting in on meetings with senior officials, on calls with D.C. health and public health labs, and writing reports to help the staff stay up to date.
Schrader said she empathizes with those affected by the chaos and the change coronavirus has created in the world, but, as a student of public health, she’s excited to learn more.
“It feels like a historic moment in my life,” Schrader said. “ I’ll always look back on this as the time my college career was seemingly cut short, but I also got this amazing experience to put what I’ve learned these four years into practice in a way that will hopefully allow me to help the people who need it most right now.”
She experienced a variety of research and opportunities during her undergraduate years at Marshall. She worked at orphanages and HIV/AIDS clinics in Tanzania in 2019, and studied at Exeter College at the University of Oxford in 2018. In Huntington, Schrader was employed in the safe needle exchange program at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.
Grad school is still on the table for Schrader, who has been accepted to Johns Hopkins University, Emory University, George Washington University, UNC – Chapel Hill and the Ohio State University.
“I still haven’t decided if I’m going to forego grad school,” Schrader said. “Since it’s just a temporary contracting position during the pandemic, the timeline might still work out. Current life plans are still a little up in the air.”
For more information contact Cara Bailey, outreach coordinator, Society of Yeager Scholars, by phone at 304-696-2474 or by e-mail at Bailey160@marshall.edu.