Mail-In Absentee Ballot 'Application' to be Sent to Every Registered Voter in WV
Friday, March 27, 2020 - 00:46 Updated 1 hour ago FromPress Release
There are three simple steps for voting an absentee-by-mail ballot: (1) the voter submits an absentee ballot application to their county clerk; (2) once approved, the county clerk will mail a postage prepaid absentee ballot with instructions and materials to the voter; and (3) the voter marks the absentee ballot according to the instructions and places it in the mail to be postmarked by Election Day, May 12, 2020. The goal of this uniform, statewide mailing is to ensure every eligible voter has an opportunity to vote while protecting the health of voters, county clerks’ staff members, election workers, and the general public, while maximizing participation in the May 12 Primary Election. Secretary Warner’s Office will reimburse the cost of the mailings to county clerks in an expedited fashion to reduce the increased financial burden on county budgets. "The Governor, Attorney General, county clerks and I have zealously worked together within state law to balance health concerns with the ease of voting," Warner said. "We have determined that the absentee voting process is the safest method. By sending an absentee application to all registered voters, it encourages voters to participate in the election in the safest manner possible without having to leave their house. Your ballot box is as close as your mailbox.” Warner said that voters can expect to receive an absentee ballot application sometime during the week of April 6. Voters who have already requested or submitted an absentee application to their county clerk will be excluded from the mailing to prevent confusion and duplication. However, there may be overlap in requests and mailings by clerks due to natural postal delays, so any voter who receives more than one absentee application may disregard additional application mailings. Important deadlines apply to the absentee ballot application and voting process, which are different than in-person voting. Those key deadlines are:
- Absentee ballot applications must be received by the county clerk on, or before, May 6, 2020
- Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, May 12, 2020