Looking for Inspiration While Sheltering in Place

Seemingly overnight, the entire fabric of daily life has been turned upside down. And yet—between trying to order groceries online and refreshing the homepage of our chosen news source—it’s important we keep ourselves optimistic, energized, and engaged (and, perhaps, a little distracted). It’s also important to make space for sharing and processing the darker side of this new reality.

We at TFA believe art is essential for personal well-being and connection to our shared humanity. As an arts organization committed to fostering art-making in community, we are determined to rise to the challenges self-isolation and quarantine present. During these uncertain times, it is more important than ever to continue our mission of bringing out the artist in all of us.

TFA will continue turning to West Virginia artists to learn more about how they’re coping and faring during this crisis. A certain amount of “social distancing” is already a part of their routine, with long days spent in the studio. But how are they coping with the broader effects of COVID-19? And what sorts of things are they doing to keep their spirits up in these anxious times?

Follow along with us as we share stories that reflect the ingenuity inherent in our people. And lend a sympathetic ear to the very real struggles this new reality brings our way.

~ Renee Margocee, executive director, Tamarack Foundation for the Arts