WVDHHR Tracking Site for Coronavirus Updates

Currently West Virginia has 76 positive tests, 1779 negative tests, and 43 pending tests.
Counties with positive cases: Berkeley (4), Harrison (4), Jackson (5), Jefferson (4), Kanawha (15), Logan (1), Marion (2), Marshall (3), Mason (1), Mercer (2), Monongalia (24), Ohio (1), Preston (1), Putnam (2), Raleigh (2), Tucker (2), Upshur (1), and Wood (2).
Two negative tests are needed for a patient to be classified as recovered.
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
It is important that people continue to isolate and use extreme social distancing to allow time for larger portions of the population to be tested. By being proactive West Virginia may be able to prevent large rapidly escalating numbers of infected citizens that such states as Florida, Louisiana and Michigan have experienced.