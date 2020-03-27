WVDHHR Tracking Site for Coronavirus Updates

  • Printer friendly view
 Friday, March 27, 2020 - 00:02 Updated 5 hours ago by Marilyn Howells
 The West Virginia  Department of Health and  Human Resources’s site for coronavirus currently lists 76 positive cases after testing almost 2000 citizens. At the link listed below, the WVDHHR  tracks total positive tests for coronavirus, negative tests, pending tests and deaths.  One very helpful feature of the site is the listing just beneath the top section, of the counties with positive cases and the number in each county.

  Currently West Virginia has 76 positive tests, 1779 negative tests, and 43  pending tests.   

Counties with positive cases: Berkeley (4), Harrison (4), Jackson (5), Jefferson (4), Kanawha (15), Logan (1), Marion (2), Marshall (3), Mason (1), Mercer (2), Monongalia (24), Ohio (1), Preston (1), Putnam (2), Raleigh (2), Tucker (2), Upshur (1), and Wood (2).


 Two negative tests are needed for a patient to be classified as recovered. 

       

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx    

It is important that people continue to isolate and use extreme social distancing to allow time for larger portions of the population to be tested.  By being proactive West Virginia  may be able to prevent large rapidly escalating numbers of infected citizens that such states as Florida, Louisiana  and Michigan have experienced.   

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus