WVDHHR Tracking Site for Coronavirus Updates

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’s site for coronavirus currently lists 76 positive cases after testing almost 2000 citizens. At the link listed below, the WVDHHR tracks total positive tests for coronavirus, negative tests, pending tests and deaths. One very helpful feature of the site is the listing just beneath the top section, of the counties with positive cases and the number in each county.

Currently West Virginia has 76 positive tests, 1779 negative tests, and 43 pending tests.





Counties with positive cases: Berkeley (4), Harrison (4), Jackson (5), Jefferson (4), Kanawha (15), Logan (1), Marion (2), Marshall (3), Mason (1), Mercer (2), Monongalia (24), Ohio (1), Preston (1), Putnam (2), Raleigh (2), Tucker (2), Upshur (1), and Wood (2).



Two negative tests are needed for a patient to be classified as recovered.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx

It is important that people continue to isolate and use extreme social distancing to allow time for larger portions of the population to be tested. By being proactive West Virginia may be able to prevent large rapidly escalating numbers of infected citizens that such states as Florida, Louisiana and Michigan have experienced.