Most read
- WVDHHR Unveils Tracking Site for Coronavirus
- Yeager Scholar Aids In Finding Solutions for Coronavirus
- Gov. Justice Announces Month of Free Fishing
- All West Virginia Registered Voters to Receive Mail-In Absentee Ballotts
- SHELLY'S WORLD FICTION ... The Happy Store # 29 - The Magnificent Bouquet
- MU Graduation
- 14th Toy Holiday Party Fund Raiser Tonight
Former Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant records positive test from virus; Worker Ill from former K-12 Plant in Tennessee
All site employees and family members should continue following CDC and Ohio Department of Health recommendations to protect against the spread of COVID-19. If symptoms develop, seek medical attention.
HNN has confirmed a separate positive test for COVID-19 at the former Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Consolidated Nuclear Security (CNS) has confirmed a case of one employee with COVID-19. The worker has been isolated. https://www.oakridger.com/news/20200325/y-12-worker-infected-isolated
Vina Colley, president of PRESS and ANWFJ, told HNN that the unidentified employee has been in Cleveland, Ohio recently but had a local residence. She added, "the person was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center."
Many of the Portsmouth plant workers had been previously laid off. She indicated that MOST management employees live out of town. They go home each weekend.
The Pike County General Health District announced Friday morning that Pike County has its first positive test and confirmed Coronavirus case. "This is from community spread so it is very important that we all do what is the right thing to do. Take Governor DeWine's Stay at Home seriously. As the press release says, if you don't need to go out then don't. If you do need to go out practice social distancing(at least 6 feet) and wash and disinfect your hands often."
http://fbportsmouth.com/COVID-updates/index.htm?fbclid=IwAR0V5mUv5--eNfyXoFFE8QDcgpBEh6mynl6BBJNOiltYLu3I1dnKFaC_a-A
Attention FBP employees and subcontractors:
Normal Operations are currently scheduled to resume at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7th, 2020. Any changes or updates will be shared via:
- One call messages
- www.fbportsmouth.com/COVID-updates