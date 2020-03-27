Former Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant records positive test from virus; Worker Ill from former K-12 Plant in Tennessee

We are working closely with all site contractors, as well as the United Steel Workers and trade unions to ensure the health and safety of our workforce. Until April 7th, the site is in essential minimum critical operations and maximizing the number of employees teleworking from home to reduce potential exposure to the virus.

The Department of Energy has been notified of a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the Portsmouth site. We are implementing a coordinated response in line with CDC and Ohio Department of Health guidelines, and the Pike County General Health District to ensure all personnel who worked in close proximity to the individual who tested positive take appropriate measures and seek medical attention if symptoms arise.

All site employees and family members should continue following CDC and Ohio Department of Health recommendations to protect against the spread of COVID-19. If symptoms develop, seek medical attention.

HNN has confirmed a separate positive test for COVID-19 at the former Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Consolidated Nuclear Security (CNS) has confirmed a case of one employee with COVID-19. The worker has been isolated. https://www.oakridger.com/news/20200325/y-12-worker-infected-isolated

Vina Colley, president of PRESS and ANWFJ, told HNN that the unidentified employee has been in Cleveland, Ohio recently but had a local residence. She added, "the person was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center."

Many of the Portsmouth plant workers had been previously laid off. She indicated that MOST management employees live out of town. They go home each weekend.

The Pike County General Health District announced Friday morning that Pike County has its first positive test and confirmed Coronavirus case. "This is from community spread so it is very important that we all do what is the right thing to do. Take Governor DeWine's Stay at Home seriously. As the press release says, if you don't need to go out then don't. If you do need to go out practice social distancing(at least 6 feet) and wash and disinfect your hands often."

http://fbportsmouth.com/COVID-updates/index.htm?fbclid=IwAR0V5mUv5--eNfyXoFFE8QDcgpBEh6mynl6BBJNOiltYLu3I1dnKFaC_a-A

Attention FBP employees and subcontractors:

Normal Operations are currently scheduled to resume at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7th, 2020. Any changes or updates will be shared via: