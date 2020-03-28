COLUMN: Mark Caserta: It's Time to Prepare for the Next Wave of Terrorism - Micro-warfare

As each of us manages COVID-19 in our own way, please know we will get through this. As with plagues we’ve endured since the beginning of time, this too, shall pass.

But beyond the tragedy of illness and death, equally tragic would be a scenario in which we fail to learn a lesson from this Corona pandemic. We must be introspective and begin asking ourselves different types of questions, questions heretofore inadequately posed.

But, certainly, commensurate with the day and age in which we live, we can never afford to return to a “pre-COVID-19” mentality.

First, if an enemy country desired to bring the United States to her knees, how would they possibly do it?

It simply couldn’t be done militarily. Frankly, we have the greatest military in the world. Our weapons systems and military might remain virtually unmatched across the globe. A large-scale attack on the U.S. would be immediately met with a “shock and awe” only the American military could provide.

Even attacks involving chemical warfare, electromagnetic pulse or cyber-technology, while increasingly imminent, have yet to sustain an attack on the U.S. resulting in virtual socioeconomic collapse.

The U.S. is simply the most powerful, self-sufficient nation in the entire civilized world – period.

But what about an enemy, so stealth in its approach, we could never see it coming?

What about an attack, so far beneath our diagnostic radar, we wouldn’t even know of its presence until it was well within our shores?

What about an incapacitating virus?

Imagine a virus, that when exposed to a vibrant, fluid society, would gestate quickly and render populations around the country incapacitated with the fear and worry of possible death.

Certainly, with the gaps in our nation’s borders, even a negligible enemy force could infect a few individuals and plant them in densely populated areas, intentionally exposing host victims in magnanimous numbers. The virus would then advance exponentially as individuals infect vast numbers of unsuspecting people around them.

This microscopic enemy would not be subject to our military prowess, only to the degree of social interaction.

Next, what if this form of “micro-terrorism” proves to succeed in crushing the mighty economy and infrastructure of the U.S., rendering it immobile and starving. What if the American people and government subsequently reveal they are not only vulnerable to such an attack, they are ill-prepared to deal with it effectively.

What if other enemies of the U.S. become cognizant of the fact that they, too, can effectively target America by simply leveraging our open borders to deploy an inexpensive, devastating virus upon our people?

Will U.S. officials respond, each time, as we are now responding to COVID-19? Will we shelter-in-place until the coast is clear? Will the only answer be “social distancing” and starving the virus? Can we ever hope to contain and diffuse such an attack before it’s deployed?

I submit, our nation’s response, while timely and appropriate, is becoming widely observed and recorded throughout the world. And frankly, the question as to whether COVID-19 was a socially-injected form of micro-terrorism is mute as this point.

The greater concern should be when will it happen again and how do we prevent it!

What do you think will happen when our enemies discover they can do more damage with a form of mutating virus than was accomplished with the greatest terrorist attack in U.S. history on 911?

Have we reached the point of no return? In many ways, I believe we have.

There are liberal mindsets such as enabling open borders, illegitimate accusations of xenophobia, discrimination and catering to illegal immigration which if not dissolved, will leave our nation operating at perpetual risk.

These liberal, Democrat platform axioms must be crushed – now. These policies have enabled this type of attack. We must act not only to protect our nation’s sovereignty but lives at risk of individuals engaging in micro-warfare.

Yes, micro-terrorism has truly changed America. And our lives now depend on never returning to a “pre-COVID-19” mentality.

Finally, understand the city of Huntington is being led by a liberal, progressive administration which subscribes to be the antithesis of conservatism and common sense.

Question: Where do you suppose Huntington, WV will be if we become inundated with a virus of this magnitude? Do you feel our city’s infrastructure and policies could handle even an “ounce” of additional peril beyond our current level of self-inflicted demise?

How comfortable do you feel your family’s interest would be at the top of the list of priorities?

Preparation is the key. And our electoral system is the only language politicians are willing to understand.

Waiting until you’re in the middle of the crisis, is too late. That's how people die.

It's time to be proactive in our approach by placing competent leadership at the point.

Vote like your life depended on it - because now, it does.