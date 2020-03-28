Attorney Generals Attack Price Gouging

  • Printer friendly view
 Saturday, March 28, 2020 - 15:49 Updated 3 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net

 (InvestigateTV) - Since the coronavirus hit the U.S. and stores have been emptied of cleaning supplies and hand sanitizers, entrepreneurs have been peddling the products through online retailers for ridiculous prices.

A two-liter bottle of hand sanitizers on Craigslist sold for $250.

An eight-ounce bottle was listed on Facebook Marketplace for $40.

Packs of face masks were going for $40 and $50.

But attorneys general in 33 states,  including WV have had enough.

They sent a letter to Amazon, Facebook, eBay, Walmart and Craigslist asking them to do a better job of policing coronavirus-related price gouging.

“While we appreciate reports of the efforts made by platforms and online retailers to crack down on price gouging as the American community faces an unprecedented public health crisis, we are calling on you to do more at a time that requires national unity,” the attorneys general wrote in the March 25 letter.

When governors issued states of emergency, those declarations carried with them provisions to prevent businesses from charging unreasonable prices for necessities.

https://www.wsaz.com/content/news/Feds-states-crack-down-on-price-gouging

 

SOURCE:  Investigate TV/Grey Media

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus