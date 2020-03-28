Most read
Attorney Generals Attack Price Gouging
Packs of face masks were going for $40 and $50.
But attorneys general in 33 states, including WV have had enough.
They sent a letter to Amazon, Facebook, eBay, Walmart and Craigslist asking them to do a better job of policing coronavirus-related price gouging.
“While we appreciate reports of the efforts made by platforms and online retailers to crack down on price gouging as the American community faces an unprecedented public health crisis, we are calling on you to do more at a time that requires national unity,” the attorneys general wrote in the March 25 letter.
When governors issued states of emergency, those declarations carried with them provisions to prevent businesses from charging unreasonable prices for necessities.
https://www.wsaz.com/content/news/Feds-states-crack-down-on-price-gouging
SOURCE: Investigate TV/Grey Media