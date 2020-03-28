Q and A with Cabell County Health Department & Mayor Steve Williams

 Saturday, March 28, 2020 - 20:42 Updated 7 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net

 A Q & A with Mayor Steve Williams and Dr. Michael Kilkenny, the physician director of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department discuss the COVID pandemic. 

Dr. Kilkenny warned that "you don't have to go to Seattle or New York... the virus is here." He added, "this is what we have been preparing for... I am certain we will have a case in Huntington. "

Mayor Williams stressed, "We're not making a single decision based on politics or economics, we are making all of our decisions based on science."

Click on video to play. Coutesy You Tube/City of Huntington. 

