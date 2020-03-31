PSC Temporarily Waives Requirements for Collection of Bulky Goods

CHARLESTON, WV – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Public Service Commission has temporarily waived the requirement that motor carriers engaged in the collection of solid waste collect bulky goods. The Commission also authorized solid waste haulers who hand-collect waste to limit collection to waste placed in closed bags.

Commission’s Rules require all motor carriers engaged in the transportation of solid waste to provide monthly collection of bulky goods and for solid waste haulers to collect all solid waste that is placed in a suitable, waterproof container, including plastic bags and garbage cans.

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 virus to be a global pandemic. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has declared a COVID-19 state of emergency for all West Virginia counties and issued an Executive Order directing all individuals in the state to stay in their homes or place of business unless performing an essential activity. As a result, West Virginia citizens will be spending more time at home and will generate more household waste than usual.

The collection of bulky goods involves additional collection trips and the use of special equipment and could divert hauler resources from general household trash collection. Solid waste haulers may also experience a shortage of workers due to the pandemic. Employees of solid waste haulers that engage in hand-collection must reach inside the can to retrieve loose waste. Loose waste, particularly medical waste, is a potential source of infection transmission. The focus at this time must be the regular and timely collection of general household waste and the safety of the workers.

This waiver will start immediately and remain in effect until further order of the Commission or the State of Emergency is lifted.

Additional information is available on the Commission website: www.psc.state.wv.us by referencing GO 262.2.