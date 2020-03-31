Marshall lowers renewal criteria for merit scholarships in response to COVID-19

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – In an effort to maintain affordability for its students and their families, Marshall University today announced changes to the minimum grade point average for merit-based scholarship renewals.

Dr. Tammy Johnson, dean of admissions and executive director of enrollment services, said these steps were taken to alleviate unnecessary worry for students during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Due to recent changes in course delivery methods and other disruptions experienced by students this semester, Marshall University has reduced the minimum GPA renewal criteria for current students’ merit scholarships for the upcoming academic year,” Johnson said.

For currently enrolled freshman students receiving merit scholarships, the renewal GPA will change from a 2.75 overall GPA to a 2.5 overall GPA. For other continuing undergraduate students, the renewal GPA will change from a 3.0 overall GPA to a 2.75 overall GPA. Students will still be required to earn 30 credit hours per academic year, but they will have the summer to make up any deficiencies.

Marshall University merit-based scholarship programs affected by the change include:

· John Marshall Scholarship

· John Laidley Scholarship

· Board of Governors Scholarship

· Presidential Scholarship

· A. Michael Perry Scholarship

· MU Opportunity Grant

· Transfer Merit Scholarship

Marshall follows the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, which last Friday announced changes to requirements for state scholarships including a suspension of the GPA requirements for the Higher Education Grant; Engineering, Science and Technology Scholarship; PROMISE Scholarship; and the Underwood-Smith Teacher Scholarship from 2019-20 to 2020-21. The commission also extended the application deadline for the Higher Education Grant, West Virginia’s need-based financial aid program, from April 15 to May 15.