Marshall’s Canady available to discuss panic buying, health behaviors related to pandemic
Tuesday, March 31, 2020 - 01:24 Updated 41 min ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
· Fears related to food scarcity and food hoarding behavior.
· The need to change the public’s perceptions of risk regarding food scarcity and panic buying.
· Fears about exposure to the virus while shopping.
· The less obvious outcome of people needing to learn new cooking skills because of social distancing.
· The desire for comfort through food.
· Cultural factors behind which foods shoppers are clamoring to find in different areas.
· Keeping up physical activity during this time, particularly for couples and families.
Canady’s teaching interests include abnormal psychology and health psychology, and her research interests include couples, coping with illness and health behavior.