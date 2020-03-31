Gov. Justice issues Executive Order requiring out-of-state citizens to self-quarantine for 14 days, closes state park campgrounds

Gov.



Gov. Justice issued an executive order today requiring out-of-state citizens to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in the Mountain State and authorizing the West Virginia State Police to monitor the state roads and highways to enforce that order.



VIEW the Executive Order here.



Jim Justice joined State health leaders at the Capitol Complex in Charleston today for a virtual press briefing to once again update the public on the many measures being taken in the interest of protecting the public from the spread of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“For those who are crossing our state lines conducting interstate commerce, or commuting for work or essential business, military duty or health and medical care reasons, we don’t want to impede you. This is aimed at people from Louisiana, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Italy or China, and other places where COVID-19 has spread substantially. We have to do everything we can to protect our citizens and these folks have got to self-isolate if they are going to come here.



“I’m also closing all West Virginia State Park campgrounds,” Gov. Justice added.

Gov. Justice kept encouraging all West Virginians to keep up their good work so far on helping to keep the positive tests results down substantially from many other parts of the country.



“Every day that goes by, every day that our positive testing stays at 4 percent, every day that you stay inside, and wash your hands, and don’t touch your face, and heed the information that’s being given to you is another day where we do the right things in protecting ourselves and others from this pandemic,” Gov. Justice said.

COVID-19/Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh was also encouraging to state residents and reminded them that this effort is “not a sprint, it’s a longer race” but that if West Virginians stay “committed and responsible” to “staying separated, staying at home” and remaining focused on good hygiene practices that we will “break the compounding cycle” that has created the biggest exposure problems on COVID-19 in other places.

DHHR Secretary Crouch said essential workers who are out traveling and doing the various tasks to help serve the community need to remain vigilant as well and if they experience fever or other symptoms that they should contact their medical provider immediately.

State Public Health Officer Dr. Cathy Slemp indicated that analysis of testing and investigation results continue and information is being updated on the DHHR website as it becomes available.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.